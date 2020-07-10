School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Football and track.
Parents: Vanessa Hager and Dustin Delehoy.
Favorite television show: Supernatural.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Colorado Rockies.
Favorite college team: Ohio State Buckeyes.
Favorite athlete: Troy Tulowitzki.
Favorite food: My mom's spaghetti.
Favorite restaurant: Warehouse BBQ.
Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach.
Biggest academic accomplishments: Graduating and passing English.
Biggest influences: My mom and dad.
When did you first get interested in baseball: I started out in T-ball when I was about 5 or 6.
What do you like most about baseball: All the memories and friends I get from it. I always love traveling and playing in the state tournaments.
What do you do to get ready to play: I put my ear buds in, listen to some music and get ready for the game. I focus on everything I need to do fundamentally.
Personal goals: I'd like to hit for the cycle. I'm trying my hardest to get that. I've been come within a home run a couple times of getting it.
Future plans: I'm going to attend William Penn University and study Exercise Science.