Dominick Delehoy

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football and track.

Parents: Vanessa Hager and Dustin Delehoy.

Favorite television show: Supernatural.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Colorado Rockies.

Favorite college team: Ohio State Buckeyes.

Favorite athlete: Troy Tulowitzki.

Favorite food: My mom's spaghetti.

Favorite restaurant: Warehouse BBQ.

Favorite vacation spot: Myrtle Beach.

Biggest academic accomplishments: Graduating and passing English.

Biggest influences: My mom and dad.

When did you first get interested in baseball: I started out in T-ball when I was about 5 or 6.

What do you like most about baseball: All the memories and friends I get from it. I always love traveling and playing in the state tournaments.

What do you do to get ready to play: I put my ear buds in, listen to some music and get ready for the game. I focus on everything I need to do fundamentally.

Personal goals: I'd like to hit for the cycle. I'm trying my hardest to get that. I've been come within a home run a couple times of getting it.

Future plans: I'm going to attend William Penn University and study Exercise Science.

