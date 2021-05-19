DES MOINES — Only the 2021 Iowa High School State Track and Field meet look so beautiful on such a dreary day.
No amount of clouds and certainly no amount of rain could keep athletes and spectators from truly enjoying the opening day of the state track and field. After having the meet canceled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the soggy overcast day did little to dampen the mood as athletes were back competing in and around Drake Stadium on Thursday for state championships.
"It's really cool listening to (public address announcer Mike Jay) welcome everyone to the state meet," Fairfield freshman Maya Lane said. "When I heard that welcome, I literally got goosebumps. I was really excited to compete."
The first day of the state track and field meet featured mixed results for area athletes. Lane was part of an fifth-place run for the Fairfield girls in the Class 3A shuttle hurdle relay preliminaries, booking a trip to Saturday's championship run for the Trojans in 1:08.59.
"It was a little rainy, but I'm glad we got to compete this year," Fairfield junior Kelsey Pacha said after anchoring the Trojans into the shuttle hurdle final. "It's an honor to be here. I feel like we're all really excited and happy to be here. There's really not that much pressure. Anything can happen. We just have to run our best races and see where it takes us."
No area athlete had a busier day than Cardinal junior Griffin Greiner, who qualified and competed in four different events throughout the morning and early afternoon. Greiner lifted the Comets into third place in the Class 2A boys team standings after one day, racking up 12 points with a runner-up finish in the long jump (22-1.75) and a fifth-place run in the 400-meter dash (50.55).
"It's not that hard to compete in four different events during a normal meet, but it's just a whole different world competing up here at state," Greiner said after failing to qualify for the finals in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. "There are guys out there running 40 seconds in the 400. It's unreal.
"I just have to get my mind set on competing for a state title. The competition is great. I've just got to set my sights on doing my best next year."
Sixth proved to be a popular placing for area athletes. Brady Millikin finished his first day of his final state track and field meet by crossing the finish line sixth for the Pekin boys in both the 3,200-meter run (9:47) and as the anchor in the 4x800 relay (8:24.89).
"Class 2A is really competitive. We got a PR in the 4x800 and I got a PR in the two-mile," Millikin said. "That's what you've got to do on the big stage. We were able to do that."
The Pekin girls also had a sixth-place finish in the distance medley relay. Despite lead-off runner Lily Fariss needing to be helped off the infield after collapsing following her handoff to her sister, Audrey, Lauren Derschied and Sarah Eubanks helped bring home the top-six finish for the Panthers crossing the finish line in 10:01.16 as officials were assisting Fariss near the start-finish line.
"The girls are in a pretty good spot," Millikin said. "I think the next two days are going to be pretty exciting for both of our teams."
Ottumwa senior Jesus Jaime also finished sixth for the Bulldog boys in the Class 4A discus throw, reaching a personal-best mark of 163 feet on his third throw of the competition. Charlie Welch ensured a second scoring event for the OHS boys in the 200-meter dash, earning the final ticket into the championship race on Saturday after finishing eighth in the preliminaries in 22.71 seconds.
"It means a lot for us to be able to put points on the board at state," Welch said. "There are a lot of people that look down on us just because we're a smaller school. To come up here, compete and put points on the board means a lot to us."
Welch's effort to earn the final spot into the finals of the 200-meter dash nearly came at a huge price as the Ottumwa senior grabbed his hamstring after crossing the finish line. With the possibility of an injury ending his season with as many as five more races to run at state, Welch spent several minutes on the field at Drake Stadium stretching his leg out before eventually walking off the field and returning later to run in the 100-meter dash.
"I was afraid I was going to have to tell my coaches I wouldn't be able to run the 100, the 4x200 or the 4x400," Welch said. "Luckily, that pain went away. I don't feel it right now. Give credit to Coach (John) Lawrence. Those stretches he has us do and the RPRs that Coach (Luke) Goemaat has us doing lately really helped me come through that."
Welch was not quite able to book a trip to the finals of the 100-meter dash, finishing 11th in the preliminaries on Thursday night in 11.15 seconds. Anne Guest would also experience some disappointment for the Ottumwa girls as the state championship hopeful finished tied for 11th in her final bid at claiming the 4A girls high jump title, finishing with a successful jump of 5-0 but failing to advance after three misses at 5-2.
Despite the disappointment, Guest did cheer on an OHS state newcomer in the final race of the opening day for the Bulldogs. Vanessa Simmons, a surprising state qualifier in the girls 400-meter dash, placed 21st in her debut run finishing fifth in the opening heat in 1:03.65.
"I was hoping for a PR. I knew with the rain, it might not be a possibility. I've never run in sloppy, wet weather like this," Simmons said. "I'm happy I was able to get that PR. I feel really good about getting to 1:03.
"I didn't have high expectations for myself. I usually don't. I would have been happy finishing 23rd. I was pretty nervous before the race, but talking to my mom and doing a few exercises in my head. My coaches and my teammates have also been incredibly supportive. Now that I know what I'm capable of, it's only up from here."