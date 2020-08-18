DES MOINES — The Ottumwa Bulldogs may be looking for several new opponents this fall, or possibly playing even shorter fall sports seasons.
The Des Moines School Board unanimously approved seeking a state waiver for a Return to Learn plan for the 2020-21 school year that would be primarily all-virtual across all grade levels of the school district, with some in-person instruction for select programs and student needs. That decision could mean that all schools in a virtual method of instruction should not participate in in-person extra-curricular activities, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
The DMPS school board believes that “local decision-making will result in the best result for our community, and will not end in-person activities for students participating in virtual learning.”
“Health and safety are our primary concerns, but they cannot be the only consideration. Extracurricular activities occupy an important place in education, and for many DMPS students participation in activities keeps them motivated and engaged in their classwork,” noted Kyrstin Delagardelle, chair of the Des Moines School Board. “Unlike much online instruction, many activities must be done in person. They are also entirely voluntary, and we respect the choices that our students, staff and their families will make regarding whether they participate in extracurricular activities this fall or not.
“Activities involve relatively small groups of students and staff, making contact tracing easier and more effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 than it would be in a building with several hundred or more students and staff present each day,” added District Activities Director Jason Allen. “DMPS will continue to support in-person sports and activities at this time. District and building level staff will closely monitor the situation and adjust course as needed to support the health and safety of our community. We expect coaches, staff and students to fully abide by the COVID-19 guidelines set out by the state athletic and activities organizations, and failure to do so will result in the end of a program’s season through no fault other than their own.”
DMPS will be providing further details for parents and students in the upcoming days, including a series of virtual meetings to learn more about the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Des Moines East, Lincoln, North, Hoover and Roosevelt are all a part of the Des Moines Public School system. Should the schools not be allowed to participate in athletic activities while participating in 100 percent virtual instruction, those schools may not be able to participate in fall sports including football, volleyball, cross-country, girls swimming and boys golf.
Ottumwa football is currently scheduled to play Des Moines North in the final game of the regular season at Schafer Stadium on Oct. 9. Ottumwa volleyball is scheduled to host Des Moines East on Sept. 15, Des Moines North on Sept. 29, Des Moines Lincoln on Oct. 6 and a seeding triangular in the CIML Metro conference tournament on Oct. 15 with trips to Des Moines Hoover on Sept. 22, Des Moines Roosevelt on Oct. 13 and the CIML Metro tournament hosted by Hoover on Oct. 17.
The Ottumwa girls swimming team is currently scheduled to travel to Des Moines East on Sept. 15, Des Moines North on Sept. 22 and Des Moines Hoover on Sept. 29. Des Moines Roosevelt (Oct. 6) and Des Moines Lincoln (Oct. 13) are both scheduled to visit Mike McWilliams Pool this swimming season with Des Moines East scheduled to host the Metro meet on Oct. 20.
The Ottumwa cross-country teams are scheduled to run at Ewing Park at both Des Moines East’s home invitational on Oct. 8 and the CIML Metro Conference meet on Oct. 15. The Ottumwa boys golf teams are scheduled to host Des Moines East, Hoover and Lincoln at Cedar Creek Golf Course on Sept. 3 with a trip to Waveland to face Des Moines Roosevelt on Sept. 22 and a trip to the CIML Metro tournament on Sept. 30.