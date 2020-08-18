Ottumwa High School volleyball player Ashley Jones (left) hits a shot over a Des Moines Roosevelt player during a CIML Metro match at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa. The Bulldog volleyball team may not face Roosevelt this season if Des Moines Public Schools cannot participate in fall activities after voting to seek a state waiver to start the school year with 100 percent online virtual learning. The Iowa Department of Education stated on Friday night that schools that do not provide in-class learning cannot participate in athletic activities.