Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.