OTTUMWA – There were bragging rights on the line Friday hours before the first pitch of the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series is scheduled to be thrown.
Teams from all around the country officially came together in Ottumwa one day before the first of eight straight days of baseball will determine a 14-year-old World Series champion. Before facing off against each other on the diamond, all 10 teams took part in a pair of unique skill competitions.
No, it wasn't a home run derby. No, it wasn't a skills competition. The teams made their way around Ottumwa on Friday afternoon as part of a citywide scavenger hunt before taking part in the champions banquet on Friday night, which featured a competition that truly brought the crowd to its feet.
"I'm from Minnesota, so I'm pretty familiar with sweet corn," Timm Hannula, manage of Tri-Valley, California, said. "For our guys, however, this was their first time being around it."
The sweet corn eating competition at the Bridge View Center was perhaps a preview of what to expect this week out at Ottumwa's Babe Ruth fields. As each team's representative chowed away at ear after ear, family members and teammates loudly shouted their encouragement.
"It was really fun. My mouth was burning from how hot the ears were, but it was a blast," said Tatem Telfer after downing 9 1/2 ears to win the competition representing Ottumwa's squad. "Hopefully, this set the tone for the tournament. I'm pretty excited to play. I'm not that nervous. Hopefully, this isn't the only thing we win this week."
Telfer will get the ball to make the first start on the mound for Ottumwa Saturday night against West Fargo as four pool-play games will follow the opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. Tri-Valley, the Pacific Southwest champions from northern California, will be in one of the first two games to be played at 2:30 p.m. Tri-Valley will face Southwest regional champion Bryant, Arkansas.
"The boys were having fun as we made the drive into town (on Thursday)," Hannula said. "They knew about corn, but they were trying to figure out the other crops they were seeing on the drive in. They're not that familiar with soybeans.
"They were up pretty late (Thursday) once we got settled in. They've got a curfew to be in bed (Friday) so they can be up and ready to play that very first game."
Tri-Valley and Pacific Northwest champion Sandy, Oregon, were co-champions of the Friday afternoon scavanger hunt. For the Tri-Valley 14-year-olds, there was added motivation from older players representing their program playing in Texas at the 15-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
"I got a text from their coach to let us know they had won the scavenger hunt down there," Hannula said. "I told our boys about how their buddies had just won the scavenger hunt, so we had to win ours or we'd never hear the end of the it. The boys were ready. They told me they had this. They took it to heart."
That heart has helped Tri-Valley make the journey to Ottumwa as regional champions. Despite strick COVID-19 restricitions that have been in place for most of the past year in California, Tri-Valley has made the most of playing a full season showing a flare for the dramatic so far in postseason play.
"In every game, we came from behind to win. We were losing in every single game of the regional tournament," Hannula said. "These guys are fighters. They never say die. They never quit. It's been a great reward to make it here to Iowa. We're having a great time.
"Our feeling all along is that someone has to win this tournament, so why not us? It's the same thing we said at regionals and it was us in the end."
Sandy, Oregon's journey around Ottumwa to win the scavenger hunt came after several players and families arrived in town late on Thursday. Cancelled flights caused many members of the Pacific Northwest champs to scrammble to find their way to the World Series.
"It was quite the adventure. Over half the team had their flights cancelled or changed at the last minute," Sandy manager Michael Kosderka said. "There were families arriving here after midnight. Fortunately, we all made it. It was a challenge getting here from the Portland area, but we're all here. Hopefully, this (scavanger hunt) isn't the last thing we win here in Ottumwa."
Overcoming adversity was one of the main points that former Ottumwa Bulldog and professional pitcher Jim Magrane focused on as the keynote speaker for the champions banquet on Friday night. The former high school and Babe Ruth state champion encouraged all the players during his speech to play their best and take advantage of the opportunity of playing in a World Series.
"I see so much potential in this room," Magrane said. "Lace them up tomorrow, sweat, grind and battle to prove you belong out there with the best of the best."