Babe Ruth teams announced

OTTUMWA — Babe Ruth baseball will go on this summer in Ottumwa. Teams have been selected following try-outs this past week.
Team members of the Cardinals will be Daltin Doud, Jeff Shauman, Spencer Knifer, Drake Durflinger, Cayden Courtney, Samantha Weeks, Griffin Johnston, Logan Storto, Brandon Hemminger and Keegan Peden. Gary Doud will serve as the coach with Lance Durflinger serving as assistant coach.
The Yankees will be coached by Tim Ash with P.J. Evans serving as assistant coach. Players selected to the team were Caden Ash, Andrew Evans, Ayden Troxel, Grant Troxel, Tatem Telfer, Jayden Weaver, Dylan Forney, Brannon Flattery, Blain Benjamin and Jordan Davidson.
Players selected to the A’s include Gannon Linsted, Zander Proctor, Tyler Thomsen, Kurtis Mull, Nehemiah Wolfing, Landen Boney, Bryan Coulter, Devin Umphress, Nick Swope and Cooper Hugen. The A’s will be coached by Brent Linsted with Jason Proctor serving as assistant coach.
The Cubs will be coached by Terry Shoop and assisted by Jason Haines. Players selected to the Cubs include Trayton Shoop, Dalayna Hubbell, Logan Hubbell, Kaden Hubbell, Jake Frazier, Keaton Haines, Dominic Moore, Logan Grade, Corbyn Morrison and Oliver Bell.
Players selected to the Royals include Quinton Mitchell, Masyn Lipp, Cooper Laumeyer, North Lindell, Jacob Figueroa, Harley Barnett, Marcus Johnson, Milo Canny, Gavin Marts and Xander Weaver. The Royals are coached by Ryan Mitchell with assistant coaches Jake Brownlee and Hector Figueroa.
The Pirates will be coached by Ryan Thompson with Tommy Mitchell serving as assistant coach. Players on the Pirates include Russell Ponce, Carl Mamlock, Cason Palm, Camden Cormeny, Chase Thompson, Matt Mitchell, Luscious Laursen, Brayden Bjorkgen and Zachary Bennett.
Players selected for the Giants include Christian York, Jacob Blunt, Jarrett Wellings, Zach McCarty, Nolan Heller, Cameron Manary, Chico Rodriguez-Andrade, Brayden Larkin, Luke Thompson and A.J. Fenton. The Giants will be coached by T.J. Heller with assistant coach Todd Manary.
With players now assigned to teams, practices will begin and games will start to be scheduled by Ottumwa Babe Ruth. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect throughout the season, which is currently scheduled to run until July 31.