OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa Babe Ruth League will hold three days of tryouts for the 2022 season this week at the Babe Ruth Fields in Greater Ottumwa Park. This will be the last opportunity this year for sign-ups and tryouts.
Tryouts will be held for 14-year-olds on Tuesday and 15-16 year-olds on Wednesday. Make-up tryouts for other age groups, including 12-13 year-olds, will also be held on Wednesday.
Coaches are needed for some age groups. Those interested can message the Babe Ruth organizers through their Facebook page or at tryouts.
For more information, contact Tim Ash through the Ottumwa Babe Ruth League Facebook page.