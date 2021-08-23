OTTUMWA – Get them on. Get them over. Get them in.
The Bridgewater Panthers did a lot with a little over the past week in Ottumwa. As a result, the Mid-Atlantic champions from the heart of New Jersey brought home the biggest title from the Heartland of America, claiming the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series championship on Saturday with a thrilling 6-5 win in eight innings over Tallahassee/Leon (Florida) at Bookin Memorial Field.
Bridgewater managed just one hit in the championship game, a two-out RBI double off the fence in right-center field by Oscar Kilgallon in the fifth inning that briefly gave Bridgewater a 4-3 lead. That hit that traveled over 300 feet scored one run in the title game.
Earlier in the game, a ball hit just a few from home plate scored two runs for Bridgewater. Fittingly, the final run scored without a hit as Brad Sweet was hit by a pitch, advance to second on a wild pitch, stole third base on a pickoff attempt and came sliding across home plate on a sacrifice fly to left center by Mike Lentini.
"We always try to put the ball in play and put the pressure on teams to make plays," Bridgewater manager Eric Schnepf said. "We're not the biggest team. We're not going to be hitting baseballs out of the yard. We're going to get guys on, hopefully get them over and get them in. That's been our mantra all season long. That's how we've been successful throughout this year."
Bridgewater brought a thrilling championship game to a close in the only extra-inning game of the eight-day tournament. Neither team led in the final by more than a run at any point with Tallahassee/Leon bringing in the tying run in both the sixth and seventh innings, extending the game with two outs in the seventh on a pinch-hit RBI single by Caleb Thomas.
"We had opportunities to score. We had opportunities that could have won us the championship earlier in this game," Tallahassee/Leon manager Bruce Williams said. "Give Bridgewater credit. They're a clutch team that made some clutch plays. We had opportunities that we couldn't take advantage of."
Lentini, who started his day on the mound, was able to limit an immediate scoring threat by Tallahassee/Leon as the Southeast regional champions opened the title game with a walk and a single, setting up Noah Miller for an RBI double off the fence in center field. Lentini would force the next two batters into pop outs to second, keeping Bridgewater within a run.
"Once I got into a rhythm, it was easy to keep them off the board," Lentini said. "I just figured out what they didn't like and threw that."
Tallahassee/Leon finished the game stranding 13 runners on base, failing to capitalize on a 6-1 edge in total hits. By comparison, Bridgewater was able to take a 2-1 lead in the title game despite being no-hit by Miller through four innings as Jack Lanum and Sam Matheson both drew walks to open the third inning before moving into scoring position on a bunt by Nick Watson.
With Brandon Kim at the plate, both runners took off in an all-or-nothing play that could have resulted in Lanum being tagged out trying to score. Kim, however, made the contact necessary to allow Lanum to slide across home plate while forcing a throw to first base that allowed Matheson to score all the way from second, putting Bridgewater on top 2-1.
"I think we scored at least three runs in this game directly on bunts," Schnepf said. "The kids have that ability to manufacture runs even when hits are at a premium. It just speaks to their ability to face adversity and never quit."
Tallahassee/Leon regained the lead, 3-2 in the top of the fifth, as Zach Lowe dropped in a two-out, two-run single just out of the reach of a diving Matt Cichocki in right. That lead seemed to be safe as Miller snared a sharp grounder hit by Kim with one on and two out in the bottom of the fifth before a wild throw allowed Matheson to score the tying run, setting up Kilgallon for his tiebreaking RBI double to put Bridgewater back on top.
T.J. Hartley tied the game on an RBI groundout to short in the top of the sixth, plating Walker Sparkman, before two more walks and a wild pitch set up another squeeze bunt by Lanum to score Cichocki with another tiebreaking run for Bridgewater in the bottom of the sixth. Tallahassee/Leon and Bridgewater both had potential winning runs stranded in scoring position in the seventh before Lentini, now playing third, narrowly won a race to the base with two on in the eighth to end another Florida threat.
"We just had to do whatever we had to do to win," Lentini said. "I was surprised how close it was, but I was able to get (to third) first."
Sweet then stepped up leading off the eighth, getting ahead of Tallahassee/Leon relief pitcher Aidyn King before being hit by the fifth pitch of the at-bat. King's struggle with command led to a wild pitch that put Sweet in scoring position, but a quick throw from Lowe to second base could have led to a key pick off that would have erased Sweet off the bases.
Instead, Sweet broke immediately for third base, sliding in without a throw. Two batters later, Lentini drove a liner to left center that was tracked down by Baker Safley, but was too deep for a throw to the plate to catch Sweet who slid in celebration across the plate bringing the game and the Babe Ruth World Series to a close.
"It felt amazing to score that winning run. It was a stressful game," Sweet said. "I just needed to get on base. I just needed to get home. If we get that first guy on, we've got a good chance to score the run. Somehow, I got there. Once Mike made contact, I knew the game was over.
"I would not have believed anyone at the beginning of the week that we'd be standing here. I thought we might go 2-2. Now, we're here standing with the trophy in our hands."