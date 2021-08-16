OTTUMWA – For just a brief moment on Monday, Timm Hannula was worried about his team during their third game of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
It didn't take long, however, for the boys from Tri-Valley, California, to put their manager's mind at ease. The Pacific Southwest regional champions matched a four-run rally by Sandy (Oregon) with one of their own in the bottom of the fourth before taking the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth, winning 10-6 to earn a second straight World Series win after falling on Saturday, 2-1, to Southwest regional champion Bryant (Arkansas).
"We weren't hitting, their pitcher looked good and things weren't looking great for us," Hannula said. "I just told the guys this is like Utah (the home of the Pacific Southwest regional tournament). I kept telling the guys we were down in every single game at that tournament. We came back every single time.
"We just had to get it together. I knew when we answered back with four runs in our half of the fourth that we had a good chance to win this game."
Sandy was hoping to bounce back after losing a five-run lead on Sunday in their World Series debut, falling 13-9 to Tallahassee/Leon giving up five runs in the seventh inning. Matthew Kosderka doubled and scored the second of Sandy's four runs in the top of the fourth on as a two-run single with two outs by Brayden Sievertsen put the Oregon squad up 4-0.
It didn't take long for Tri-Valley to answer back, putting the first three runners on base to open the bottom of the fourth. Johnny Edwards and Dane Wallace each collected two-out RBI singles with Wallace driving in Edwards with the tying run of a wild fourth inning.
"The kids just kept hitting. They just kept getting more and more runs," Hannula said. "It's a new kid every day for us. Different guys continue to step up and do the job. I'm just trying to make sure we get the guys in there that can do the job. They've been coming through for me."
Nico Velasquez would double to open the fifth inning, the first of two hits over consecutive innings for the Tri-Valley outfielder. Valesquez scored the tiebreaking run on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Columbo before driving in two runs in the sixth and scoring on an RBI double by Ryan Giffins in what proved to be a pivotal four-run rally for Tri-County to open a 10-4 lead.
"I don't think anyone was doubting that we could make a comeback," Velasquez said. "It was just a matter of getting some hits and scoring some runs."
Sandy (0-2) faces Rapid City (0-3) on Tuesday in a battle of teams seeking their first World Series win. Tri-County (2-1) will have the day off Tuesday, waiting to see the results of the Bryant-Tallahassee/Leon game to see whether the California kids can play for the top record in the National division on Wednesday against Tallahassee/Leon.