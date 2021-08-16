OTTUMWA – Avery Heidelberg delivered a big blast early for Southwest regional champion Bryant on Monday, blasting a three-run home run with two outs in the very first inning as the Arkansas squad moved one win closer to advancing beyond pool play at the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
Bryant improved to 2-0 in pool play, winning 11-0 in just five innings over Midwest Plains champion Rapid City on day three of the 10-team tournament at Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball complex. Braxton Speer and Stephen Elijah 'E.J.' Keith both collected two-run hits in the second inning for Bryant, opening an 8-0 lead after just two innings against the South Dakota squad.
Hudson Thomason added two hits, singling and scoring in the second before driving in two runs in the third with a double. Rapid City (0-3) stranded the bases loaded in the second and fourth innings as Eli Berry went the distance, allowing just four hits in five innings of work on the pitching mound.
Bryant takes on Tallahassee/Leon (Florida) on Tuesday in a battle for the outright National division lead and the inside track on a bye into the World Series semifinals at 5 p.m. Rapid City takes on Sandy (Oregon) in a battle of two teams seeking their first World Series win Tuesday at 5 p.m.