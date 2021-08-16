OTTUMWA – There is a silver lining for the Ottumwa 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars.
The first loss of the tournament suffered by the host team in the Babe Ruth World Series came just minutes after a 10-2 loss by West Fargo clinched Ottumwa's place in the six-team elimination bracket. Eau Claire took advantage of five walks and a pair of errors, jumping on top early and never looking back, earning an 8-2 win to stay alive in the chase for the best record in the American division and an automatic spot in the World Series semifinals.
Still, both managers left Bookin Memorial Field feeling their teams had much better baseball to play before this tournament is over.
"We've got to hit better. We're not hitting the ball very well," Eau Claire manager Chad Gorman said. "The kids are just overthinking it. They just need to relax. There's a lot of pressure on these 14-year-olds and a lot of pressure on us old guys to do the right things.
"It's a great learning lesson for us. If you're going to struggle like this, you might as well do it when you already know you're into bracket play," Ottumwa manager T.J. Heller added. "I'm sort of glad we went through this. It sort of paints a picture of how important it is to play error-free ball, limit the walks and focus in on what you can control."
Ottumwa entered Monday night's contest riding high entering the third day of the tournament atop the American division standings after a 9-2 win on Saturday over West Fargo (North Dakota) and a 9-5 win on Sunday over Greater Keene (New Hampshire). The bats keyed Ottumwa in both games with a three-run third inning on Saturday jump-starting Ottumwa in their World Series opener before a four-run response to Greater Keene's first tournament run on Sunday put Ottumwa on track for a 2-0 start to the tournament.
"It sounds somewhat clique, but I'm honestly not surprised by how well these kids can play," Heller said. "I've seen these kids play like this on all sorts of different levels, from travel ball to Little League. This is nothing new to these guys. It may be the World Series, but it's just another game to these guys. We go out there and, if we control the errors and the walks, we can win every single game we play."
That was not the case on Monday against Eau Claire. Kellen Smith drew an opening walk off Nolan Heller before an error allowed Cooper Jesperson to reach base, setting the table for a two-run opening inning for the Wisconsin state champions and winners of the Ohio Valley regional title.
Cashton Leslin doubled in Jack Gorman after an RBI groundout by Warren Bowe plated Smith. Ottumwa was able to coax seven walks of their own off Eau Claire pitchers, but could only manage one run in the second on a bases-loaded walk by Jacob Figueroa and an error in the third inning that allowed Heller to score.
In between the Ottumwa runs, Eau Claire worked four more walks in the bottom of the second, leading to a key four-run rally. Bowe provided the final blow delivering a hit-and-run two-out bloop single to left with the bases loaded that allowed Kameron Diermeier and Jesperson to score, giving Eau Claire a 6-1 lead.
"The kids were pretty tight early in the game. We just were not crisp from the start," Heller said. "I think knowing we had already clinched a spot in bracket play kind of came back to bite them. They took advantage of that fact, but if you have to have a day like this, now is the time to have it."
Ottumwa (2-1) will have a day off to regroup before closing out pool play Wednesday against Bridgewater, the new leaders of the American division and the third team along with Ottumwa and Eau Claire that will advance to bracket play starting on Thursday. Eau Claire (2-1) will wrap up their pool play schedule Tuesday against West Fargo at approximately 7:30 p.m.