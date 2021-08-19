OTTUMWA – Confidence and energy can be found in spades in the dugout of the Eau Claire A's.
That goes for every member of the team. Even batboy Maddux Gorman.
The son of Eau Claire manager Chad Gorman entertained the fans on Thursday night by showing off his dance moves between innings, drawing the request of an encore performance from fans at Bookin Memorial Field. Eau Claire is hoping to continue performing at a high level between the baselines on Friday and Saturday at the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series after booking a trip to the semifinal with a 10-0 win in five innings over Tri-Valley, California.
With two more wins, it won't just be their batboy that will be dancing on the field by Saturday afternoon. The entire Eau Claire squad could be dancing, and jumping, for joy as Babe Ruth World Series champions.
"We believe we're going to be the last team standing here," Warren Bowe said after pitching a compete-game, two-hit shutout on Thursday for Eau Claire. "It's just the energy we bring. We're all confident."
Eau Claire never looked back on Thursday after scoring four runs in the very first inning. Bowe stranded base runners in all five innings against Tri-Valley, who will return to northern California with a record of 2-3 in the Babe Ruth World Series.
Eau Claire (4-1) faces Tallahassee/Leon (Florida) on Friday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. The game will follow the first Babe Ruth World Series semifinal between Bridgewater (New Jersey) and Ottumwa, which starts at 5 p.m.