OTTUMWA – With any chance of extending their stay in Ottumwa on the line, Greater Keene quickly erased a two-run deficit to earn a second straight win in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series on Wednesday night.
Run-scoring hits came in succession for the Mid-Atlantic regional champions in the final game of pool play, starting with an RBI double by Zakariya Whitney, as the New Hampshire squad scored seven times in the bottom of the third to earn a must-have 10-7 win over Midwest Plains regional runner-up West Fargo. Greater Keene finished with an even 2-2 record in the American division of the tournament, needing a loss by Bridgewater (New Jersey) to advance into bracket play.
Nolan Gillis and Noah Parrelli followed the run-scoring double by Whitney with RBI hits, giving Greater Keene the lead for good. Two runs in the bottom of the sixth helped the New Hampshire squad hold off West Fargo after seeing a six-run lead cut to 8-7 in the top of the sixth by the North Dakota squad.
West Fargo ends the tournament with an 0-4 record. At press time on Wednesday night, Bridgewater led Ottumwa 11-4 in the sixth inning, needing the win to advance as the American division champion while eliminating Greater Keene in the process.