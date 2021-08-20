OTTUMWA – After seven days and 24 games, two teams are left standing in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
Both can thank fifth-inning rallies for those spots in Saturday's championship game.
Bridgewater (New Jersey) and Tallahassee/Leon (Florida) both snapped 1-1 ties with four runs in the fifth inning of their respective semifinal games on Friday. Three Ottumwa errors helped open the floodgates for Bridgewater in a 6-2 win over the host team of the tournament while another big hit late in the game by Aidyn King highlighted a four-run rally for Tallahassee/Leon in a 5-1 win over Eau Claire (Wisconsin) in Friday's semifinal nightcap.
The stage is now set. Bridgewater (4-1) and Tallahassee/Leon (5-0) will meet at Bookin Memorial Field inside the Greater Ottumwa Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will bring home the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series baseball championship.
"I don't want to say we expected to be here. I think we expected to show up and play some good baseball," Bridgewater manager Eric Schnepf said. "That's what the kids have done so far. They're the ones that have put us in a position to possibly win a championship.
"It's a whirlwind. It's very exciting for these young men," Tallahassee/Leon manager Bruce Williams added. "They've worked hard all summer to play for something that they can make themselves, their parents and their entire community Tallahassee proud of."
Both Bridgewater and Tallahassee/Leon relied on several different players stepping up at key points to advance on Friday. Jack Lanum came up with big plays first in the field, robbing Cameron Manary of a potential bases-clearing two-run hit at third before later snagging a liner off the bat of Brayden Larkin to open the fourth inning.
"Those were a couple of knuckleballs. They were hard hit, but if you just keep your glove out there you have a chance to make a play," Lanum said. "Those baseballs were hit pretty hard. It was a very hot corner there at third base. You just have to take your time with it. I just try to focus on the ball. It really helps slow things down."
Ottumwa (3-3) carried over the momentum gained from Thursday's 5-1 win over Bryant (Arkansas), coming right back to score in the opening inning for the third straight game. Nolan Heller collected the first of his two hits in the semifinal contest, driving in Masyn Lipp from third to put Ottumwa on top 1-0.
"I don't know how many home teams make a run like this in something like a World Series," Ottumwa manager T.J. Heller said. "I'm really proud of our entire team. I knew from day one that we would compete in every game. Not only did we compete, we made it to bracket play for the first time ever.
"To not only make it to bracket play, but finish in the top four of the World Series, there's nothing these kids need to hang their heads about."
Ultimately, Bridgewater used the bunt to throw Ottumwa's defense off. Lanum took advantage of a drawn-in Ottumwa infield in the fourth, driving a sharp single past Matt Mitchell at short to bring in Brad Sweet with the tying run in the fourth.
"We followed the game plan from there," Lanum said. "It was just a solid hit up the middle and got some runs on the board."
Three more bunts in the fifth inning led to the game's decisive four-run inning. Zach Leon and Sweet both beat out bunts with throwing errors that allowed runs to score, giving Bridgewater a 3-1 lead.
"We work on bunting every day," Lanum said. "We probably spend a good 30 minutes each practice working on getting those down."
Tallahassee/Leon, meanwhile, got an unexpected boost at the plate from Baker Safley, who went 2-2 at the plate with two runs scored. Safley singled to open the bottom of the fifth after Eau Claire (4-2) tied the game in the top of the inning on an RBI infield single by Carter Gunderson, scoring Ty Schauf from third.
After reaching second on a sacrifice bunt, Safley took third base on a wild pitch and scored the tiebreaking run on a passed ball with two outs. King drove in two more runs with a double to left before coming home on an RBI double to center by Caleb Walsh, giving Tallahassee/Leon a sudden 5-1 lead.
"Baker has kind of platooned all summer, but I'm not sure if he had gotten a hit until tonight," Williams said. "It's a great opportunity for these young men. He was ready for the opportunity."