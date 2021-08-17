OTTUMWA – It's not a position Michael Kosderka was hoping his team would be in when the Babe Ruth World Series began.
It is a position, however, that Sandy (Oregon) has thrived in throughout this postseason.
The 14-year-old Pacific Northwest regional champions bounced back after losing leads in each of their first two games at the Babe Ruth World Series, keeping their hopes alive of advancing into bracket play by holding off winless Rapid City 9-6 on Tuesday.
Sandy now puts their World Series hopes on the line Wednesday in an all-or-nothing contest with Bryant (Arkansas) needing a win and either a win by Tri-Valley (California) over Tallahassee/Leon (Florida) or a win and enough runs to be scored against Bryant and Tri-Valley without allowing many runs to advance into bracket play.
In other words, Sandy has to fight back with their backs against the wall, something the Oregon squad has done well to make this far this summer.
"I don't know why, but we've continued to put ourselves in a square corner," Kosderka said. "We had to win back-to-back elimination games to win our state tournament. We put ourselves in a square corner to win our regional tournament and had to win three elimination games in a row.
"I guess that's our thing. We'll see if we can win another elimination game tomorrow."
Spokane once again jumped out to a lead after opening an 9-4 advantage against Tallahassee/Leon on Sunday and a 4-0 lead against Tri-Valley on Monday. In both cases, Sandy could not hold on to the lead falling 13-9 to Tallahassee/Leon and 10-6 to Tri-Valley.
On Tuesday, Sandy jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Max Green delivered the first of his two run-scoring hits during the contest, bringing Sandy's first run home before scoring later in the inning on an RBI groundout.
"The boys believe in themselves and know they have the talent," Kosderka said. "It's just frustrating when you feel like the team is playing well and the boys are playing well and we let it slip away."
Green had a bases-clearing double during what seemed to be a game-clinching four-run sixth, giving Sandy a 7-2 lead. Brayden Sievertsen and Ashton Culp added back-to-back run-scoring hits in the seventh, which proved to be very important as Sandy's 9-2 lead was cut to 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh as Rapid City loaded the bases with two outs before Ian Beer struck out on a full count, two-out pitch closing out an 0-4 trip to Ottumwa for the South Dakota squad.
"We've got a play-in game to get to bracket play," Kosderka said. "We've got a chance to win and advance. I don't know if our past experience gives us an advantage, but we're confident that we have the experience to come through. If we make plays and throw strikes, we'll be alright."