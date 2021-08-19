OTTUMWA – Meet the Bulldogs may have to wait.
Meet the Comets? Well, they'll be one player short Friday night when the Cardinal football team scrimmages North Mahaska.
"It won't be Meet the Comets night for me," Tatem Telfer said. "I've got a baseball game to play."
Telfer ensured both he and the rest of his Ottumwa teammates would have plans Friday at Bookin Memorial Field. The soon-to-be Cardinal freshman pitched into the sixth, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out seven batters in a 5-1 bracket-play win over Bryant (Arkansas) at the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series on Thursday.
Instead of participating in a scheduled ninth-10th grade football scrimmage with Mount Pleasant at Schafer Stadium to kick off the annual 'Meet the Bulldogs' event, many of Ottumwa's freshman football standouts will be back in their Ottumwa baseball uniforms taking on Bridgewater (New Jersey) in the Babe Ruth World Series semifinals at 5 p.m.
Of course, if Thursday was any indication, the Ottumwa freshmen may not be the only ones missing out on at least some of 'Meet the Bulldogs.' Expect several fans to return to the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball complex inside the Greater Ottumwa Park on Friday either before or instead of heading over to Schafer Stadium for the Ottumwa varsity football team's scheduled preseason contest with Mount Pleasant at approximately 7:10 p.m.
"I may have to get on the phone with (OHS head football) Coach (Brian) Goodvin to beg and plead him to give our guys a break tomorrow so we can get ready for this," Ottumwa Babe Ruth manager T.J. Heller joked.
Ottumwa improved to 3-2 in the tournament, snapping a two-game losing streak that included a tight performance against Eau Claire (Wisconsin) on Monday and a loss on Wednesday against Bridgewater in which several new players stepped on the field for the host team with Ottumwa already locked into Thursday's bracket play slate. Expect much more of the regular line-up to step on the field against the Mid-Atlantic region and American division champions from New Jersey in the first of Friday's two tournament semifinals.
"That could really play into our favor," Heller said. "We know (Bridgewater) is a small-ball team. They like to bunt a lot. They do the basics really well, but we didn't have our normal rotation in there. We'll have a different look. I think Bridgewater will see a different defense and some different schemes they didn't see in the last game. That'll play into our hands. I'm looking forward to going back out there and competing again."
Bryant manager Paul Speer talked about the run his team made claiming the Southwest regional championship before becoming one of six teams across the country left to compete for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series title. Family members joined the team in a photo outside Johnson Field before taking home their team sign and state flag home on the nine-hour journey back to central Arkansas, returning home to the suburb of Little Rock on Friday.
"These are memories that will last a lifetime," Speer said. "Every kid dreams of this. I know the boys are sad right now, but they'll look back in the future and get to say they made it to a World Series."
Ultimately, Telfer proved to be too good for Bryant, setting the tone in the very first inning. Facing Avery Heidelberg, one of five players in the tournament to hit a home run, Telfer unleashed a nasty curveball that had Heidelberg swinging desperately and missing for the third strike and the third out of the inning, stranding two Bryant runners on base.
"The curveball was really working well," Telfer said. "I was getting ahead (in the count) with a low, outside fastball. That's when I'd go to the curveball. It was working really well."
It didn't hurt Telfer's confidence to be pitching with the lead from the start, driving in Jacob Figueroa with a sacrifice fly to left for the game's first run in the top of the first. Brayden Larkin followed with a two-out RBI single that brought in Nolan Heller, who doubled down the line in left setting up a pivotal moment in the game as Bryant starting pitcher Eli Berry went to cover home plate with Figueroa rounding the bases.
Telfer, who was on deck, came out to clear Heller's bat away from the home plate area. In doing so, Telfer accidentally struck Berry in the head. Ultimately, Berry would leave the game after just one inning on the mound and leave the facility all together for further medical evaluation.
"We were planning on Eli going the distance for us," Speer said. "He can reach 100 pitches easily without wearing down. I think his head started hurting really bad when he got back to the dugout. He took his uniform out, went back to the hotel and sat down for a little while. I think he's going to be fine, except for a little knot on the head.
"It was a straight accident. He (Telfer) probably shouldn't have had a bat in his hand when the play was going on, but stuff happens. These are 14-year-old kids."
Telfer talked about the play from his perspective.
"When Nolan hit the ball, I went up to get the bat to make sure it was out of everyone's way," Telfer said. "I was getting ready to turn around and the bat just hit him. I didn't even realize it. I wasn't looking or anything. We went back to watch the video to make sure there was nothing intentional about it.
"I just picked up the bat, got ready to turn around and he was right there. I was really concerned (about being ejected). I knew I hit him fairly hard. I just didn't realize I hit him hard enough to knock him out of the game."
Ultimately, it was what Telfer did with the baseball that Speer credits with the end of his team's run in the Babe Ruth World Series.
"That lefty is very good. He just shut us down," Speer said. "We couldn't get anything going. We only managed one run. That's not enough to win a game at this level."
BABE RUTH BASEBALL
14-Year-Old World Series
Ottumwa 5, Bryant 1
Ottumwa 211 100 0 — 5 7 1
Bryant 201 020 x — 1 5 0
Ottumwa battery — Tatem Telfer (W, 2-0) (5 2/3IP, 2H, R, ER, 7K, 2BB, HBP) and Thomas Mitchell (1 1/3IP, 3H, K), Cameron Manary catching.
2B — Nolan Heller, Masyn Lipp.
Hits — Tucker Long 2-3, Dylan Forney 1-2, Matt Mitchell 1-2, Brayden Larkin 1-3, Lipp 1-3, Heller 1-4.
RBI — Larkin, Lipp, Mitchell, Telfer.
Runs — Jacob Figueroa, Keaton Haines, Heller, Mitchell, Chase Thompson.
Bryant battery — Eli Berry (L, 1-1) (IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, BB), Braxton Speer (2/3IP, 2H, R, ER, BB) and Gavyn Benson (5 2/3IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 6K, 3BB, 4HBP), Hudson Thomason catching.
Hits — John Thomas Allen 2-4, Stephen Elijah Keith 1-2, Aiden Stout 1-2, Landon Jackson 1-3.
Runs — Speer.