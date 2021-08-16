OTTUMWA – Hit where they ain't.
Even if it doesn't leave the infield.
Through two games of World Series play, Mid-Atlantic regional champion Bridgewater is making a lot of noise even with hits that only travel a few feet from home plate. After walking off with a 4-3 win over Eau Claire (Wisconsin) Sunday on a two-out RBI infield single by Mike Lentini, the New Jersey squad 'small ball' to create havoc on the bases against West Fargo (North Dakota), breaking things open with a four-run rally in the fourth, putting away a 10-2 win improving to 2-0 in American Division pool play at the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
"It's something we've been working on all year. It's something we've always been practicing," Bridgewater manager Eric Schnepf said. "Our offensive motto has always been to get them on, get them over and get them in. It's just repetition to these guys. They've been doing it for years now. We've seen what happens when we execute and when we don't execute.
"We always preach to the kids to keep the focus on us and what we're doing, what we can control and execute where we can execute. If we do that, we can beat anybody around."
Bridgewater set the tone for their offensive execution in the second inning, following a lead-off double by Brad Sweet with a pair of bunts to bring Sweet home with the game's first run. Lentini, the hero at the plate on Sunday against Eau Claire, came through on the mound for Bridgewater on Monday picking up the win by working out of jams in each of the first three innings, stranding four runners in scoring position to protect Bridgewater's one-run lead.
"I just try focusing on my approach whenever I'm out there on the field," Lentini said on Sunday after delivering the game-winning hit against Eau Claire. "I try to tell myself it's just another game. Just do your job and you'll be fine."
Bridgewater found the open spaces to break things open in the fourth. Six straight batters reached base with bunts by Lentini and Jack Lanum loading the bases. Sam Matheson, Nick Watson and Bradon Kim followed with run-scoring hits, giving Bridgewater a 4-0 lead.
"Our team has been very energetic. Once we get things started, we keep it going uphill," Watson said after collecting two hits, two RBIs and scoring once in Monday's contest. "Even when we're struggling, we do a good job of picking each other up and find a way to keep going."
Back-to-back hits in the bottom of the fourth by Ben Likness and Kaden Olson put West Fargo's first run on the scoreboard. Cooper Mapes walks and scored on a sacrifice fly by Parker Henrich, cutting the Bridgewater lead to 5-2 in the fifth before Lentini responded by retiring his final five batters.
West Fargo (0-2) returns to the diamond on Tuesday to face Eau Claire (Wisconsin) in a must-win game for the runner-up from the Midwest Plains region. Bridgewater, meanwhile, will face Greater Keene (New Hampshire) looking to continue their push towards winning the American Division pool, earning an automatic trip to the World Series semifinals.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Watson said. "It's amazing that I'm here today with a chance to go for the whole thing."