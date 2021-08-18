OTTUMWA – J.T. Walsh and his teammates from Bryant, Arkansas, knew the different scenarios that could play out Wednesday.
The final night of pool play at the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series played out like something of a rollar coaster ride for the four remaining teams playing for three spots in the elimination bracket out of the American division. At different points on Wednesday, three of the four teams found themselves in position to win the division and earn a bye into the World Series semifinals.
In the end, Aidyn King had the decisive hit of the night, driving the tournament's first grand slam over the fence in left with two outs in the fourth inning, helping Tallahasse/Leon (Florida) remain unbeaten in the tournament with a 9-6 win over Tri-Valley (California) in a wild slugfest that only added to the drama with Bryant (Arkansas) and Sandy (Oregon) ultimately battling to advance over on the adjourning diamond at the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball complex.
"We've come back earlier in the tournament. We had to come back a couple times against Oregon," Tallahassee/Leon manager Bruce Williams said. "We knew we could do it. It was just a matter of keeping them close."
It wasn't easy to stay close for the Florida squad. Tri-Valley hit for the cycle as a team in the very first inning, scoring three runs on five hits including a two-run homer by Angelo Sherman and an RBI single by Johnny Edwards, putting the Pacific Northwest regional champs up 3-0 before Tallahassee/Leon could even get to the plate.
"They came out swinging," Williams said of Tri-Valley.
Which was good news at the time for Bryant, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead of their own against Sandy. Braxton Speer singled in a run in the first before a key error and a double steal attempt helped the Southwest champions establish a three-run lead which, at the time, had the Arkansas squad in position to win the American division thanks to having allowed the fewest number of runs in the tournament.
"Before the game, we were thinking about all the situations," Walsh said. "We could have gotten first, second, third or we may not have even gotten into the bracket. That's when we decided to focus on our game first and we'll worry about the others later."
Sandy, however, took Bryant from a potential berth into the tournament semifinals to out of the tournament completely with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third. Brayden Sievertsen tied the game with a two-run double to left before scoring the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Cole Younger, suddenly putting Sandy in position to advance.
"That's baseball," Bryant manager Paul Speer said. "Momentum can switch in a heartbeat."
It would switch back just as quickly, however, thanks to a pair of hits on each diamond that all but ended Sandy's hope of advancing. First came Walsh's go-ahead two-run single up the middle in the fourth that put Bryant back on top of Sandy, 5-4, and back on the right side of the division standings.
"We never get down. We always finish strong," Walsh said. "We're always in the dugout saying things that get our spirits up no matter how the game is going."
Bryant may not have known it at the time, but they were about to get an even bigger lift on the adjourning diamond. Having cut Tri-Valley's 5-1 lead down to 5-3, Walsh stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two out simply needing a hit to erase Tallahassee/Leon's deficit.
"I was just looking to get a base hit and score someone," Walsh said. "It wound up a little better than that."
In fact, Walsh brought every runner on base home becoming the third player in the game to lift a ball over the fence. The game-changing grand slam gave Tallahassee/Leon a lead they would not relinquish.
"It just comes down to if you want that off day or do you not want that off day? We wanted that off day a little more," Walsh said. "I'm pretty horse right now. There was a lot of yelling going on after that home run."
Bryant also never relinquished their lead, putting away a 9-4 win to clinch the second seed in the American division. Bryant plays Thursday to open bracket play at 5 p.m. Tallahassee/Leon will play in the World Series semifinals at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"Our program has won seven World Series. My assistant coach, Paul Mauck, has been to a World Series seven times but has never won one. I've never been to a World Series before, so I really had no idea what to expect this week," Williams said. "It's still 60 feet and six inches. It's still baseball. Sometimes it shines on you. Sometimes it doesn't, but we're just two wins away from bringing that championship home."