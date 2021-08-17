OTTUMWA – From the Field of Dreams to a dream scenario in the Babe Ruth World Series.
Tallahassee/Leon is halfway home to bringing a championship home from the heart of the Midwest to the Sunshine state. The Southeast regional champions struck early and often at the plate, winning 9-6 over Southwest regional champion Bryant (Arkansas) in a battle for the outright lead in National division of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
One more win on Wednesday against Tri-Valley (California) clinches first place in the division, bringing with a berth in the World Series semifinals. With three more wins, Tallahassee/Leon would head back to Florida as Babe Ruth World Series champions.
Still, manager Bruce Williams feels his team can play even better even after improving to 3-0 in World Series play.
"I feel like we're still not quite clicking on all cylinders yet," Williams said. "We were fortunate enough to pull out some key hits and pulled out the win."
Tyler Anderson and Neal Porter keyed another solid day at the plate for Tallahassee/Leon. Anderson reached and scored in each of the first two innings, each time crossing home plate on a hit delivered by Porter.
After scoring on a double by Porter to open the scoring just two batters into the game on Monday, Anderson brought in Tallahassee/Leon's third run in two innings on a two-out RBI single that brought home Ezekiel Podgorski. Porter than brought in Anderson with his second hit in as many innings, giving Tallahassee/Leon a 4-2 lead.
"Bryant really fought us hard in the beginning, but we started to take that away when we kept hitting balls into the gap," Anderson said. "Our pitching was also really good. That allowed us to open up the lead."
Bryant matched Tallahassee/Leon with a pair of first-inning runs. Hudson Thomason doubled to open the bottom of the first before scoring on a double steal that allowed Braxton Speer to reach third, ultimately scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.
While Bryant stayed close, the Arkansas squad could not overtake their rivals from Florida on the scoreboard. Landon Jackson struck out swinging with the bases loaded in the third to end Bryant's best chance at taking the lead against Walker Sparkman, who pitched five solid innings allowing just one earned run on three hits.
"I thought we were a little more patient at the plate. We had some good batting practice before the game and did a better job working into the counts," Williams said. "We've just got to clean a few things up. We looked good at the plate. We just need to continue to build as the tournament goes on.
"We had some good swings. I have a good hitting team. We just need to clean up a few things before we keep moving on."
Tallahassee/Leon got to spend a special day on Iowa's most famous baseball diamond Monday, making a trip to Dyersville during their day off to take in the Field of Dreams. The site of the memorable 1989 movie and the location for last Thursday's memorable 9-8 win by the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees provided Tallahassee/Leon players, coaches and family members another incredible memory to take in from their trip to the Babe Ruth World Series.
"It was an awesome experience for our guys," Williams said. "One of the older brothers of one of our players actually hit a ball into the cornfield, which was fun to see. I've actually coached that young man since he was 13. To see a pair of brothers enjoy an experience like that together is pretty fun.
"It was an awesome sight. That ball really does just disappear into the corn. You can't tell if it's just over the fence or an upper-decker. Out there in the corn, it all looks like a great home run."