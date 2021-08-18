OTTUMWA – After seeing a late lead slip away late on Tuesday night, Bridgewater needed a win on Wednesday to avoid having their trip to Iowa cut short.
Down three runs after one inning, the Mid-Atlantic champions from New Jersey responded, scoring 11 unanswered runs to take the American division's top spot in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series with a 12-4 win over Ottumwa. Bridgewater earned two more days in Iowa and moved within two wins of claiming the Babe Ruth World Series title.
Ottumwa, having already locked up a spot in bracket play, took advantage of the opportunity to get several new players on the field. At first, those players took full advantage of the opportunity as Maddux Kennedy singled in a pair of runs in the opening frame.
Bridgewater, however, answered right back scoring twice in the second inning. Jack Lanum's RBI single followed an error by Ottumwa's new-look defensive alignment, allowing Bridgewater to pull within 3-2 heading to the third.
Brandon Kim settled down Ottumwa, retiring seven straight batters to keep the host team in check. Bridgewater tied the game in the third in Matt Cickecki's RBI single and took the lead for good scoring four times in the fourth with run-scoring hits by Oscar Kilgallon and Brad Sweet giving Bridgewater the lead for good.
Bridgewater will face either Ottumwa or Bryant (Arkansas) on Friday in the Babe Ruth World Series semifinals at 5 p.m. Tallahassee/Leon will play in the second semifinal on Friday, facing either Eau Claire (Wisconsin) or Tri-Valley (California) in the nightcap at Bookin Memorial Field.