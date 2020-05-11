KNOXVILLE — The sounds of engines revving and cars speeding around the Knoxville Speedway brought back a sense of normalcy.
In between the races, however, was a reminder of what the new normal may be like for live sporting events for some time to come.
David Gravel would win a race that, on pretty much any other night, would have the created a sound from the crowd that would have lasted long after the engines had been shut off on Friday night. The Connecticut native and defending Knoxville Nationals champion battled it out with Australian Ian Madsen in a back-and-forth battle of the final few laps of the World of Outlaws Invitational.
The electrifying show certainly would have had fans in the stands on their feet. The massive grandstands, however, stood empty as the World of Outlaws decided to host the race without allowing fans inside as a measure to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The race was available for fans to watch at home via a pay-per-view broadcast through the streaming service DIRTVision.
“We don’t really feel how many people are watching, maybe tens of thousands of people are watching and hopefully that was a good race for everyone to get their blood pumping again,” Gravel said. “Me and Ian just battled and battled and battled. It’s just good to get back in a race car and be competitive.”
The 30-lap A-Main feature was the last of several time trails and qualifying races held among 48 drivers including former NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne. On the track, everything felt the same with racing action as exciting as any normal night under the lights at The Sprint Car Capital of the World.
Around the track, however, it was a different story. Once the participants were safely inside, gates were secured at the Knoxville Raceway. Only five people from each of the 48 racing teams were allowed inside the gates along with track staff, personnel and a few select members of the media.
Signs were hung by officials from the World of Outlaws warning the uninvited to steer clear of the Marion County Fairgrounds. Upon signing in, the 380 participants that allowed inside the facilities had their temperature taken, answered questions about any health conditions and were handed both masks and bottles of hand sanitizer. In addition, VP Racing handed out additional bottles of sanitizer as participants were instructed to wash their hands every 20 minutes.
Not exactly how I thought our return to racing would look," former Knoxville champion Donny Schatz said. "We’ll do what’s best so we can race."
Following strict COVID-19 regulations, set by the World of Outlaws, social distancing measures included each of the 48 team haulers being spaced 12 feet apart. On the track, however, there was very little space to be found as drivers fired their engines for the first time in over two months for Iowa's first live sporting event since the final night of the Iowa High School boys state basketball tournament back on Mar. 13.
Madsen took the white flag in the A-Main race, needing to hold off Gravel for one more lap. Instead, Gravel stole the lead and beat Madsen to the finish line to secure the historic win after struggling early in the 30-lap finale, falling from third to fifth on a restart and nearly crashing out of the race after banging side bars with in the second turn.
“I don’t know how,” said an elated Gravel about winning after the race. “Me and Ian made a lot of mistakes. If it was a 25-lap race, I would have lost that one. I was really good in (turns) 1 and 2 on the bottom, but man, I could not come off.
"It was so treacherous, and he was kind of running up the track and turning down and getting more momentum. If I hit my marks, I was faster, but man, it was hard to do.”
With the same engine under his hood that guided him last August at the Knoxville Nationals, Gravel eliminated Madsen’s half-a-track lead quickly late in the A-Main. The two drivers then put on a battle that will be remembered for years.
Gravel had a run underneath Madsen that was sure to give him the lead, but a slower car running the bottom hindered his exit of the fourth and final turn, allowing Madsen to pull back ahead. The two then traded slide jobs each lap, but Madsen continued to carry the better momentum off the corner to hold the lead.
With about three laps to go, Gravel threw a desperate slider underneath Madsen going into the first turn. Instead of continuing on a trajectory that would have sent him directly into Madsen's car, Gravel cranked his car sideways and gave the lead back to Madsen down the backstretch.
Gravel thought the race was lost. A valiant attempt gone sour. But in this unusual event, the unexpected was ever present.
Madsen’s car got sideways off the final turn coming to two laps to go, allowing Gravel one final shot at running Madsen down. Gravel continued to close the gap and, thanks to another issue from Madsen on the final turn, gave Gravel a run down the front stretch to open the final lap before holding the lead all the way back across the finish line.
“I gave it my all,” Madsen said. “Probably made a little error there at the end. Got my wing too far back and I couldn’t get around the top of (turns) 3 and 4. I buried myself a couple of times, which allowed David to get by. You just can’t make a mistake like that around him.”
“For us to be the only race this weekend and win it is just good for everybody,” Gravel said. “Good for JJR. Good for (team owner Bobbi Johnson’s son) Jaxx’s birthday. His favorite number is five. We drew that in the Dash. It was all meant to be.”