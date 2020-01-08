OTTUMWA – Before Brooke Snider bashed a school-record 27 home runs for the Indian Hills softball team. Before Alexis Groet was becoming the first IHCC pitcher to ever strike out over 300 batters in a single season.
Before Lindsay Diehl was coaching the Warriors to a national tournament, or even before she coached Clarke to the Class 3A state softball title in 2014, she was a player going to camps learning how to swing a bat or field a softball.
The first two weekends of 2020 are providing Diehl and her IHCC softball players a chance to teach the sport for players that are just starting out learning the game and players that are looking to play at the next level. The Warriors hosted the first of two softball camps this past weekend at the Tom Arnold Net Center with high school players from around the state taking part in honing their hitting, pitching and fielding skills.
This Saturday, the Warrior softball team will welcome younger players to a second camp. Players in grades 4-7 are invited to learn the fundamentals of game.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work a couple of camps. When you come across a kid that will send you a thank-you letter, you realize they did take something away from everything you’re trying to teach them,” Diehl said. “Even if it’s one thing that made you become better, it was worth their time to be here. That’s what I’m hoping everyone that attends these camps gets from this.”
Both Snider and Groet already have their places in the record books of the IHCC softball program as both will be part of what could be a very special season for the Warriors. Indian Hills won 24 straight games in the second half of the season, leading IHCC to a top-eight finish in the NJCAA National Tournament with several key returning players joining a talented group of incoming freshmen.
Snider and Groet, two of IHCC’s talented returning sophomores, were part of teaching various skills to current high school players this past Sunday. Snider was one of several Warrior players stationed at hitting tees during the camp and later showed the proper technique in fielding and throwing the ball around the bases.
“You have to focus on what you’re doing as you’re doing it, so you have to slow everything down in your head when you’re out there on the field,” Snider said. “You have to watch the ball as it’s coming in. It might not be the biggest thing to watch the ball when you’re starting out playing, but as you get older you learn watch the ball. Everything suddenly slows down and it becomes more naturally fluent as you go.”
Groet, meanwhile, took a break from rocketing softball with an underhand delivery to the plate tossing several softball overhand high in the air running a drill for players that required communication as two players each would run out to field the simulated pop ups. As a pitcher, it’s a defensive skill Groet has full appreciation for.
“You’re not going to strike everyone out. The ball is going to get put into play and you have to rely on your defense to make those plays and get those outs,” Groet said. “Communication is key. You’re going to have those type of plays in every game where you have to talk with your teammates. I think getting a chance to work on it at this level really helps.”
Diehl hustled campers through a variety of stations manned by every member of the IHCC softball team. Chloe Olson and Morgan Greiner were part of a station that taught infielders how to handle fielding the ball. Macy Harrington and Brittni Loyd worked with players on their forms to field and throw the softball. C.J. Banner showed players how to properly step into a throw at her station.
Diehl, however, sank her teeth into showing players the proper swing techniques. Besides being the head coach of just the second IHCC softball team to ever launch over 100 home runs in a single season (102), Diehl earned third-team All-American honors and first-team all-region honors as an IHCC player batting .407 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs while recording the second-longest hitting streak (33 games) as a sophomore in 2002.
“I love to break down swings. That’s something I consider a strength of mine. I feel I could do that forever and ever,” Diehl said. “I also like talking with all the girls about the mental side of the game. We talked a lot about controlling the controllables. We did a work sheet on controlling the game the way that you can. Kids sometimes focus too much on the weather, the umpires and the other team. There’s three things you can control. You attitude, your commitment and your effort. That’s a point I like to make as well.”