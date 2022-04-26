OTTUMWA — The year-in-review video showcased many of the great achievements and memories established by Indian Hills athletes and coaches over the past 12 months.
What made Dr. Brett Monaghan smile the most, however, was the reactions of the athletes to every great moment from each Warrior athletic team. It's the reaction that could be shared with everyone in attendance as the Indian Hills Athletics Choice Awards returned to an in-person ceremony at the Tom Arnold Net Center on Monday after two straight years of a virtual ceremony held due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
"It just hasn't been the same," said Monaghan, athletic director and Vice President of student development and operations. "There was so much excitement the first year we had this when we could be here together in person. It's exciting to see all our student athletes get dressed up and be honored for the incredible achievements they've earned over the past year. We'd always get to the end of the school year and everyone would disperse.
"For the little time we have with our student athletes before they move on, it's important to get everyone together to celebrate the year that it was and all the special things that happened this past year."
Among the highlights of the fourth-annual IHCC Athletics Choice Awards included the honoring of several staff members and supporters of the Warriors as well as national champions and all-region standouts that were honored for competitive excellence. Aliyah Simmons was honored as the school's Student Athlete of the Year, becoming the first female track and field athlete to earn the honor and the third IHCC track runner to win the award following in the footsteps of inaugural winner Marcus Graham and Kenny Bednarek, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.
"I'm a little shocked to have won this award, but I'm so grateful," Simmons said. "I feel like this is a huge award. To win it is such an amazing experience."
Like Graham and Bednarek, Simmons has left her own mark on the IHCC running program. The sophomore from Miami dominated the women's 800-meter and 600-meter events throughout the indoor track and field season, consistently breaking her own school records on the way to claiming the 600-meter NJCAA Region XI title before winning the NJCAA National Indoor championship, recording a blistering championship run of 2:10.55 in the finals of the national indoor meet.
"To hear all the accolades as they were read off and here everything that I've accomplished so far, it really made me take a step back and accept everything that I've won so far," Simmons said. "It gives me a lot of hope that I set an example for everyone coming behind me. Hopefully, they can work even harder to be the next female track athlete to win student athlete of the year."
Next up for Simmons will be a trip to Des Moines to compete in the Drake Relays, running in the women's 800-meter run and 4x400 relay. Bednarek also shined at Drake three years ago, producing a breakthrough performance by winning the elite 200-meter dash against Olympic champions while still running for Indian Hills.
Three years later, Bednarek nearly ran to an Olympic title. Simmons is hoping to accomplish some of the same lofty goals with Indian Hills providing the springboard.
"I'm so grateful to make it to the Drake Relays. It will be such an honor to run with some of the best athletes in the country," Simmons said. "After college, I definitely want to go pro if God allows it."
Braxton Bayless brought home a pair of awards on Monday, honored as the IHCC basketball team's recipient of the Competitive Excellence Award. Bayless also produced the Highlight of the Year for IHCC athletics with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that lifted the Warriors to a key 67-66 regional road win at Southeastern back in February.
"It's one of the craziest shots I've ever made in my career," Bayless said. "I look back on that and realize it wasn't just a crazy shot, but one of those shots that's going to go down in history. All of that is a team award. We do everything as a team. There's five players on the court, not one. We do everything together as a team."
Bayless was not the only IHCC basketball player honored on Monday. Taj Anderson received the President's Award, given out by IHCC president Matt Thompson, as the individual that displayed sportsmanship regardless of team challenges and individual hardships.
Anderson showcased that heart to overcome hardships during his final game in an IHCC basketball uniform. In a thrilling 65-64 loss to eventual national champion Northwest Florida State at the NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament, Anderson scored 15 points including four made 3-pointers despite suffering a broken hand early in the contest.
"It was only about three minutes into the game. I don't know what happened, but I felt two cracks in my hand," Anderson said. "I wanted to keep playing. That's just a part of me and where I come from being from New York. The grit and the toughness makes me play better with pain, as crazy as that sounds."
The Indian Hills baseball team, who was on their way back from Northeast Nebraska on Monday night, was named Team of the Year after returning to the JUCO World Series with three wins over top-five opponents last May. The Warrior baseball team also earned the Academic Achievement award after posting the highest team GPA among all IHCC athletic programs with a cumulative mark of 3.49.