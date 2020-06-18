BLOOMFIELD — It’s hard for Alex Beard to decide exactly what she’s looking forward to more on Saturday.
Before she joins the rest of her senior classmates in receiving her diploma on Saturday night during Albia’s 2020 High School graduation ceremony, Beard and the fifth-ranked (3A) Lady Dee softball team will test themselves at the Carlisle Tournament during the day.
“I actually think I’m more excited for the softball on Saturday,” Beard said. “We get to play two really good teams. I’m really excited to see how it goes.”
It was a day of firsts for Beard on Thursday at Davis County. Albia improved to 4-0 on the season with an 11-2 South Central Conference win in the team’s first road game of the season highlighted by Beard’s first home run of the season in the very first inning.
It was Beard’s trip around the bases in the seventh, however, that stood out. Rather than being run for after an RBI single, Beard was left to run for herself leading to her first stolen base of the season.
“I’m a speed demon,” Beard joked. “I’ve been trying to tell my coaches that for the past five years.”
Albia co-head coach Darrin Hill put that theory to the test moments later. Jena Lawrence drove a hard ground ball into center field, giving Beard a chance to race home from second base.
“I was going to hold her at third base, but the ball got past the centerfielder, so I sent her,” Hill said. “As she was coming around the corner, I told her ‘you’re up.’ If she doesn’t have to slide, I certainly don’t want her to slide.
“I had to unhook the plow a little bit right there,” Beard added. “I was ready to slide. I’ve been on the other end of those plays at the plate. Darrin and Abbie (Martin) were both telling me to stay up, so I trusted them.”
Albia finished a season-opening stretch of four games in four days scoring 11 runs on consecutive nights after being held to just four runs combined by No. 12 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and No. 11 (4A) Fairfield. The Lady Dees came alive at the plate on Wednesday after facing their first deficit of the season, scoring nine times in the bottom of the fourth on the way to an 11-1, five-inning win over previously-ranked Pleasantville.
“Our bats really weren’t operating the way they normally do in the first couple of games. We’ve really picked that up the past couple of days,” Hill said. “The kids are getting more patient in terms of picking out better pitches to swing at. Things are also happening when we get on base.”
Contributions at the plate from Beard and Lawrence have come to be expected by opponents of Albia. Such was the case on Thursday at Davis County with the senior batterymates each collecting a pair of hits and three RBI.
The past two nights, however, have included plenty of contributions from the entire Lady Dee line-up. Danica Workman collected an RBI triple and a two-run double in the nine-run fourth inning rally against Pleasantville on Wednesday before leading off with a double and scoring in the fourth inning on Thursday to help Albia open a 7-1 lead against the Mustangs.
Abbey Martin reached base in all five plate appearances, scoring three times from the top of the line-up against Davis County. At the bottom of the line-up, Ellie Spurgin walks and scored three times as the Lady Dees continued to keep Davis County at a safe distance.
“Our at-bats have all been quality at-bats over the past two games,” Hill said. “I’ve really noticed the confidence level of our kids going up this week. They’ve got a sense that we’re going to be fine. It’s just a matter of getting back into the groove of things and seeing live pitching.
“Whatever we’re doing, I hope the kids keep doing it. It’s worked the past couple of games.”
Davis County showed improvement at the plate after opening the season with a 9-0 loss at Centerville on Monday. The Mustangs had nine base runners against Lawrence, more than either EBF or Fairfield had earlier in the week against Albia’s all-state hurler.
Jalee Lough nearly handed Lawrence her first home run allowed in the fourth inning, drilling a double that sent Workman crashing into the fence in deep center field to bring home Briley Lough. Sophia Young had two hits off Lawrence, including an RBI single in the fifth.
Davis County got as close as 7-2 and had two runners on base in the sixth with a chance to close the gap even more with another big hit. Instead, Lawrence racked up her seventh of nine strike outs, getting Rachel McFarland to swing and miss at a 3-2 pitch to end the last threat of the day for the Mustangs.
“We just left too many base runners on, but I’m happy with the mental approach out girls took up to the plate,” Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. “Our approach was not good on Monday at Centerville. We swung at almost every pitch that was up. There were swings I haven’t even seen in practice.
“We’ve worked strictly on the mental part of the game over the past two days. It seemed to help.”
The Lady Dees (4-0, 2-0 SCC) not only have a busy Saturday in store, but hustled back to Monroe County on Thursday following the win at Davis County. Seniors including Beard, Lawrence and Griffin were among the students being honored during the annual Albia High School Senior Awards night.
Davis County (0-2, 0-2 SCC) heads east to face Lone Tree on Friday. The Mustangs return to SCC action next Monday against Clarke.
“There were still some things we need to improve on, but that happens in softball,” Dunlavy said. “It will be nice to get back on the field on Friday. Hopefully, the rain will hold off.”