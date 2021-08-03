TOKYO – Former Indian Hills standout Kenny Bendarek will race for an Olympic medal on Wednesday in the men's 200-meter final.
Bednarek advanced by finishing second in the third and final semifinal heat on Tuesday night, posting the second-fastest time in the semifinals by crossing the finish line in 19.83 seconds. Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse passed Bednarek down the stretch of the final heat, posting the fastest semifinal time of 19.73 to enter the final as the top seed and sudden gold-medal favorite.
Three American sprinters will line up in the men's 200-meter final, which will be run locally on Wednesday morning at approximately 7:55 a.m. Erriyon Knighton, seeking to win an Olympic medal at the age of 17, won the opening semifinal heat on Tuesday in 20.02 seconds while Noah Lyles advanced despite finishing third in the second semifinal heat qualifying on time for the finals with a run of 19.99 seconds.