TOKYO — Less than three years ago, Kenny Bednarek could be found warming up for track and field practice at Schafer Stadium.
On Wednesday, Bednarek found himself running in a bigger stadium on the biggest stage possible.
Less than three years removed from competing as a freshman at Indian Hills Community College, Bednarek became the school's first alma-mater to win an Olympic medal. The native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin produced the top time for any American in the men's 200-meter final, winning the silver medal by posting a career-best time of 19.68 seconds.
Bednarek competed at Indian Hills during the 2018-19 season, winning two National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championships and a Drake Relays title during his one year in Ottumwa. At the 2019 NJCAA DI National Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Bednarek ran the fourth fastest 200-meter dash of all-time in any conditions, becoming the first American to run a sub-20 second 200-meter dash and a sub-45 second 400-meter dash on the same day.
"Never before has an American track and field athlete gone straight from junior college to the pros, let alone to the Olympics and the Olympic podium," said Brett Ewing, Bednarek's coach at IHCC. "It's a true testament to Kenny's vision and his ability to have the mental and emotional strength as a young man to take the path less traveled and still not lose sight of his goals. I'm proud to say Indian Hills played a role in helping him get to this point. I'll never forget the moments we shared during his time here as a student-athlete."
Ewing has been busy this week hosting the Warrior Sprint and Hurdles camp in Ottumwa, teaching students in grades 7-12 the basics on speed, acceleration and technique on the track. Of course, Ewing has made sure to keep up with Bednarek watching all three 200-meter heats that he ran this week to earn his silver medal.
"I feel like I was more nervous for him during the Olympic Trails than I have been watching him this week," Ewing said. "Watching Kenny out there during the Olympics, he always seems so cool, calm and collected. He looked like he had been here and done that, knew what to expect and carried himself as a professional.
"There were still some nerves, but I've said all along that Kenny was a guy that could win an Olympic medal."
Andre De Grasse, the Canadian who ran his first sprint as a teen in baggy basketball shorts and borrowed spikes, won his first Olympic gold medal posting his own career-best time of 19.62 seconds. Noah Lyles, considered to be the top American male sprinter entering the Olympics, settled for bronze after taking the lead into the final 100 meters of the Wednesday-night finals.
De Grasse secured one of the titles that Usain Bolt had owned for the previous three Olympics, ending a string of close calls for the 26-year-old. De Grasse won bronze four nights earlier in the 100 to go with the third-place medal he took in that event in Rio de Janeiro.
Given all he's been through, it was no surprise when he revealed that he'd been crying behind the bronze — or were they gold — colored shades he wore for the race.
“It’s my first time being so emotional on the track,” De Grasse said. "I always thought I came up short winning bronze and silver, so it’s just good to have that gold medal. No one can take that away from me.”
The most memorable of De Grasse's near misses came in 2016, when he took silver in the 200-meters in Rio, and had the audacity to mess with Bolt.
It was a semifinal race and the two were far ahead of the field and easily going to make the medal race. But on instructions from his coach, who wanted to wear out the champ, De Grasse kept pushing. It forced Bolt to kick things back into overdrive.
Bolt won the race but playfully wagged his finger at De Grasse. The moment went viral, and Bolt insisted he wasn't pleased. He came back to blow away De Grasse in the final, by nearly a quarter second, but the champion suggested the extra energy didn't help in his futile quest to re-set his world record of 19.19.
“I came back for that final and I was gassed, tired,” De Grasse said. “I looked to my side, and I said I'm going to have to get second. I can't catch him.”
After being stunned in the 100-meter dash earlier this week by Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs, De Grasse came back setting the tone for his gold-medal run in the 200 by roaring past Bednarek in the third and final semifinal heat on Tuesday night, posting the best qualifying time for Wednesday's final. With the win on Wednesday, De Grasse now has nine medals including two silvers and six bronzes won at the Olympics as well as the world championships since 2015.
Lyles, the reigning world champion at 200 meters, has been on a difficult road to the Tokyo Olympics. He openly talked about his mental-health issues and the anguish of coming to the Games without his brother, Josephus, who is also a sprinter but failed to qualify.
At one point this summer, Lyles appeared headed for an attempt at a 100-200 double. But his 100 at Olympic trials was a mess, and his best race of the season was the 200 final in Eugene, Oregon.
Lyles made a mistake Tuesday night in the semifinals, slowing down too far before the line, getting edged out for the two automatic spots in his heat, and being forced to wait to see if his time would earn him a qualifying spot.
It did, but it cost him in the final. Forced to start in Lane 3, Lyles pushed out too quickly. He had the lead heading into the homestretch but didn't know it.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t see anybody and was running for my life,” Lyles said. “I thought I was the one behind. I felt like I was the one chasing.”
Bednarek may not be done this week in his quest to win his first Olympic gold medal. The 22-year-old is scheduled to run for the USA in the men's 4x100 relay with the final race scheduled to be run on Friday in Tokyo at 10:50 p.m., or 8:50 a.m. Central Standard time on Friday morning.