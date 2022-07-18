EUGENE, Ore. – Former Indian Hills men's track and field standout Kenny Bednarek earned a spot in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the men's 200-meter dash with an impressive showing at the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
Bednarek was one of two former Warrior athletes to compete at the historic Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. Sydney Peal, a member of head coach Brent Ewing's squad in 2022, competed in the U20 Outdoor Championships in the men's 400-meter dash.
Bednarek, a three-time national champion for the Warriors in 2019 and Olympic silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, placed fourth overall in the men's 200-meter final with a season-best time of 19.87. A member of Team Nike, Bednarek opened the World Athletics Championships in the first round of men's 200-meter dash on Monday night qualifying for the semifinals with a run of 20.35 seconds and will run for a spot in the finals on Tuesday night at approximately 8:50 p.m.
Bednarek placed behind Noah Lyles (19.67), Erriyon Knighton (19.69), and Fred Kerley (19.83) as each individual qualified for Team USA. The top non-American mark in the men's 200-meter this year is 19.83 seconds, setting the stage for what could be a top-four sweep for the Americans at the World championships.
Bednarek also competed in the men's 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, placing seventh overall with a time of 9.98 seconds. Peal, who earned two All-American honors during his freshman campaign for the Warriors, placed 11th overall in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 49.15 seconds. Peal helped set the Indian Hills men's Distance Medley Relay indoor school record in 2022 and owns the fifth-fastest outdoor 400-meter time in school history.
