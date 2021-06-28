EUGENE, Ore. — From Ottumwa to Tokyo.
Kenny Bednarek's incredible journey will take him in search of Olympic gold next month. The former Indian Hills Community College men's track standout qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games on Sunday night, finishing second to Noah Lyles in the men's 200-meter dash to close out the U.S. track and field Olympic trials.
Bednarek, 22, ran a personal best in the 200, crossing the finish line in 19.78 seconds to make his first Olympic team. The IHCC alum finished fourth in the 100 meters but returned to Hayward Field to earn redemption with a podium finish in the 200 meters.
“I don’t know what to really say,” Bednarek said on Sunday night following Olympic qualifying run. “I mean, I made the team, I got second. I’m happy that happened. I went into the race, happy to have a good start and just try to maintain the lead and I had a little hiccup. I got a lot of small minor things to work on to make sure I’m better by next time.”
Lyles won in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season. He is among the favorites to win the event in Tokyo after winning the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha.
Erriyon Knighton, was third in 19.84 earning the final berth to compete in the 200 later this summer in Tokyo. Knighton, 17, is the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.
The trio were the final Americans to earn spots in the Olympics across 28 sports.
Bednarek turned pro after one year running at Indian Hills, bursting onto the track and field worldwide scene during his freshman year by winning the 200 meter elite invitational at the Drake Relays. Among the athletes that Bednarek beat two years ago on the big blue oval included several Olympic athletes including Yancarlos Martinez of the Dominican Republic, Turkey’s Jak Ali Harvey, Bermuda’s Tre Houston as well as two-time World champ Wallace Spearmon, who won the event in 2012 in a meet record 20.02.
"Being able to come out on top in big time races being a JUCO athlete, not a Division I athlete, says a lot about my talent," Bednarek said. "The fact that I'm (ran that) fast without (the kind of tools for training) that I (would be) exposed to is kind of crazy."
Bednarek's incredible year at Indian Hills didn't end at Drake. The native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin won NJCAA national outdoor titles in the 200 and 400 meters before going on to finish eighth in the U.S. Track and Field Championships in the 200, earning a spot in the 2019 IAAF World Championships.
"I'm glad I committed here (Indian Hills). There have been ups and downs, but that would have been case with any program I would have been a part of," Bednarek said. "There have been high moments. There have been low moments. We overcame them as a program and we've had several athletes on our team that qualified for nationals.
"I have no regrets. I chose the right place. The people within this program are what keep me humble. It's a great group of people. They're always pushing me to get better and there to congratulate me when I do something great."