OTTUMWA – Former Indian Hills Men's Track and Field national champion Kenny Bednarek earned a second-place finish and an automatic berth on Team USA for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Bednarek, who won his heat earlier in the night to advance to the finals, sprinted to a season-best time 19.82 to place second overall in the event behind Erriyon Knighton in the star-studded 200-meter dash lineup at the United States Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday night in Eugene, Oregon.
With the automatic bid to the upcoming World Championships, Bednarek has now represented Team USA for four consecutive years. Bednarek was one of four individuals to earn a trip to Budapest with the games scheduled to begin Aug. 19.
Bednarek put the Indian Hills Track and Field program on the map during the 2019 season where the sprinter captured three individual National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championships before embarking on a professional career.
