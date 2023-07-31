Bell brings home silver medal

OTTUMWA — Annelise Bell had not set foot on Iowa soil for several weeks.
Bell's finally touched down in the Hawkeye State on Saturday morning at 1 a.m. Eight hours later, Bell thought she was on her way to back inside the Dance, Inc. studios in Ottumwa to get back to work after earning a silver medal at the International Dance Organization’s 2023 World Championship in Mexico City.
"When I got here, I was told to put my (Team USA) jacket on," Bell said. "I didn't know what was going on."
What was going on was a surprising celebration outside the doors of the Active Kids, Inc. The home in downtown Ottumwa of the successful youth gymnastic, cheerleading and dance teams had a surprising celebration to welcome home one their own with several family and friends on hand to welcome Bell back to southern Iowa after training and competing both in Las Vegas and Mexico City for much of the summer.
"I'm very tired, but I'm very touched to see all the support I had back here at home," Bell said. "I was out training with Joffrey (Ballet) and Cirque du Soleil for over a week, then I flew down to Mexico to compete in the World Championships on (July) 21st. I flew back to Las Vegas after that for another week of training.
"She's been away for months," Active Kids, Inc. director Tasha Bacon-Kimmel added. "Annelise had national championships in Wisconsin, then came home to help teach princess camp and kids camp for a week. After that she flew out to Las Vegas to do Cirque for a full week, flew down during the second week to compete in the World Championships and flew back. She actually went right from the airport into a performance on Friday before she flew home."
Bell, however, was prepared to get right back to work on Saturday even showing up without shoes on in preparation of getting back on the mats inside the dance studio at 555 Gateway Drive. Competing for Team USA, Bell advanced through multiple rounds in the acro-dance category at the IDO World Championship.
"There were some long days in that auditorium," Bell said. "You'd start out at 8:30 a.m. You wouldn't get done until late at night."
Bell talked about the competition at the World Championships in Mexico, which brought in young athletes from several different countries competing in groups, solos and duets. Of all the countries in attendance, Canada brought one of the stronger contingents to the competition.
"Canada came to win," Bacon-Kimmel said.
Many of the Canadian dancers went up against Bell in the solo competition. After competing in the first round, Bell qualified for the semifinals the following day. From there, the top six dancers were selected for the finals with Bell being one of the six dancers selected as world finalists.
"I did not do that great in my first round. It was a little rough. I was a little nervous," Bell said. "I actually started to do better as the competition went along.
"I think the competitive nature in her also started to come out," Bacon-Kimmel added. "Once she made it to the semifinals, she wanted to get to the finals. Once she got in the finals, she really wanted a medal."
Bell nearly knocked every one of the dancers from Canada's national team, ultimately finishing second in the World Championship marking an impressive milestone in her first year competing solo. Bell was also on Team USA when they won gold at the 2019 World Championship in Poland.
"Annelise really likes competing as part of a team. She was backstage with all the other kids on Team USA when she wasn't out competing cheering them on," Bacon-Kimmel said. "She didn't leave until every member of the team was done. The coaches remarked how she was one of the few kids that was there from the start of the entire competition to the finish."
Bell's spirit and talent has made her a dancer that Team USA coaches are hopeful to have back as part of their team in upcoming competitions. Both her skills and her team comrade that has made her one of America's top talents have been crafted in Ottumwa as part of the Active Kids dance studio.
"I've learned everything from here," Bell said. "This is where I started. I started dance here. I've traveled and learned from different people, but it all started here. Talking to all the coaches, listening to music and focusing on myself is what has helped me out a lot.
"We've had several national championships with all the programs we've had, but it doesn't get much bigger than having a World Champion silver medalist," Bacon-Kimmel added. "The only thing bigger would be a gold medal, but I think that's the plan for the future."
Bell and Bacon-Kimmel will be right back on the road together in Ohio in September to work with a choreographer on her routine for next year's IDO World Championships. September figures to be a big month all around for Bell, who will be starting her freshman year of high school in the upcoming weeks taking part in Pella Christian's Spanish immersion program.
"It probably won't be nearly as nerve-racking as competing for a world championship," Bell joked.
