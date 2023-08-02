OTTUMWA — Initially, Greg Wilson had hoped to avoid a conflict with the 90th edition of the Iowa Open.
On of the Iowa PGA's crown jewels initially was scheduled for the final week in July, just as it had been the previous year. Wilson chose to schedule the 2023 Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championships for the first week in August as a result.
Instead, the Iowa PGA moved the tournament to the first weekend in August. Action at Blue Top Ridge will tee off on Friday with the three-day tournament concluding on Sunday featuring several southern Iowa standouts including former Ottumwa state champions Cale Leonard and Matthew Walker, who will be looking to win his second Iowa Open after claiming the title in 2019.
"I can think of a handful of people that are playing in that tournament that might have played in our tournament," Wilson said. "I contacted the Iowa PGA back in February before I scheduled the date for our tournament."
Despite the conflict, one of the bigger fields to take part in the Greater Ottumwa City Championships is expected this weekend at Cedar Creek Golf Course. Over 70 golfers have already signed up to compete in four separate divisions with champions set to be crowned in women's, men's, senior men's and super senior men's on Sunday after two days and 36 holes (at least) of competition.
"We've got a lot of previous champions. We've got a lot of good players that are new to the city championships playing both on the women's side and the men's side," Wilson said. "I'm not sure why it's getting bigger. Part of it might be that the condition of the golf course. It's getting better all the time. Our superintendent and his crew have done a great job. Our greens are getting consistently fast and smooth. We've put a lot of time and effort into that so the customers that come out to play on a daily basis have good conditions."
It's not just the local golfers, of which there have been many coming out to play throughout the season, that have taken notice. According to Wilson, word is spreading about the play at Cedar Creek outside of the city limits.
"Visitors that come in to town are telling us they love our course and they love our greens," Wilson said. "They tell us they'll be back."
Several former city champions, from Janice Zeller to Jeff Collett, will also be back in the field for this year's Greater Ottumwa City Championships. There will be some younger talent in the field as well including multiple golfers that will be teeing it up this season for the Ottumwa Bulldogs with the first regular-season meet for the boys' high school golf season coming next Thursday back at Cedar Creek when OHS hosts Mason City and Marshalltown in an Iowa Alliance triangular.
"There will be a handful of those golfers that will be testing the waters in the city championship," Wilson said. "I've been giving golf lessons to a lot of them. They'll all be nervous, but it's good experience for them and for the entire OHS golf team. That's the goal."
The tournament will tee off on Saturday. Golfers will be able to choose their own groups and select from tee times throughout the morning with the earliest tee times set for around 8 a.m. and the latest tee times set for around Noon.
Once the first round is complete, golfers will be flighted based on their scores and paired up with the top first-round scores in each division grouped into championship flights. Tee times on Sunday with players grouped based on their first-round scores will begin with the women's division teeing off around 8:30-9 a.m. The final group, featuring the top championship-flight golfers in the men's division, is slated to tee off around 10:30-11 p.m.
As has become a recent tradition in the Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championships, the 10th hole will serve as the opening hole for each round of the tournament. As a result, golfers will be finishing the tournament on the front nine at Cedar Creek, featuring three of the longest holes on the course coming in the final four-hole stretch.
"You've got three par-5s to finish things out," Wilson said. "There's the possibility to see some big swings at the top of the leaderboard."
Look no further than last year's City Championship to see how much drama finishing on the ninth hole at Cedar Creek can bring. Tied for the lead with Collett, Nate Smith faced a downhill putt for eagle to win with anything missing the hole potentially leading to disaster.
"He could have putted that ball off the green easily," Wilson recalled. "That could have easily wound up being a three-putt par, or worse."
Instead, Smith raced his eagle putt right into the hole for a one-shot win over Collett, winning his first men's City Golf Championship in dramatic fashion.
"I actually hit it a little harder than I wanted to," Smith said. "I got lucky that the hole got in the way of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.