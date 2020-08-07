Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.