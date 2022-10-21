CENTERVILLE — In a game where defensive stops were few and far between, the Centerville Big Reds defense got a stop when it mattered the most.
Leveraging a two-point conversion on their last score of the game, the Big Reds defense stood tall against a Des Moines Christian Lion squad that trailed by eight points in the closing minutes of Friday's first-round playoff game.
On third down and 8, Centerville's Daniel George clawed down a pass attempt at the line. On fourth down and 8, Des Moines' Tate Platte dropped back to pass. With receivers covered, he went to his run option but was tackled short of the line to gain. A turnover.
Regaining possession with five minutes left, the Big Reds exhausted the clock with two first downs before ultimately heading into victory formation, tying together a 50-42 win.
Centerville (7-2) will learn their next round opponent Saturday morning.
The battle between Des Moines Christian's passing-dominant game and Centerville's run-dominant offense waged on for more than three quarters Friday evening.
For the most part, the offenses traded barbs — touchdown for touchdown.
After the Lions went on a three-and-out for their opening drive, Centerville put up the game's first points with a seven-yard pass from Brody Tuttle and Jax Mosley.
Under 40 seconds later the Lions answered, with Platte finding Carsen Theis on a 50-yard touchdown reception.
After the Big Reds turned the ball over on downs, Des Moines Christian landed another big pass reception. This time it was Platte finding Gavin Phillips 49 yards away for a score, sending the Lions ahead 14-7 with 2:24 remaining in the opening quarter.
A holding penalty temporarily negated an eight-yard touchdown run for Centerville. But a couple plays later, Sam Hash found the end zone for his first time of the night on a two-yard run.
Two and a half minutes the Lions responded with another touchdown reception by Theis.
A long pass from Tuttle to Connor Stephens set up a four-yard run-in by Tuttle to tie the game again.
The offenses weren't tired yet, with a score each in the final two minutes of the half. Des Moines' Owen Fadden caught a seven-yard pass for touchdown. Then Stephens worked his way open in the middle of the field, catching a pass from Tuttle and running it 52 yards for the score.
Starting the second half with possession, Centerville's Tuttle ran into the end zone after a drive up the field to move ahead by a touchdown. It took 20 seconds for the Lions to respond with a nine-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Tuttle scored on a one-yard run to complete another drive.
Looking to put the game away, Centerville nearly picked off a Des Moines Christian pass, but benefited from a holding call on the play. The Lions worked back to third and 13 and good coverage killed the play. On fourth and 11, though, the Lions aimed for the stars and found a touchdown 41 yards away with a reception by Phillips.
Three minutes later, Tuttle ran in his third rushing touchdown. Des Moines jumped on the point-after kick attempt, and the Big Reds opted to go for it. They converted, with a Tuttle run, and jumped ahead 50-42.
In Centerville's first home playoff game since 2009, Tuttle surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
