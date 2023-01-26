Blue Demon Profile: Brodie Conner
School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Parents: Lance Conner and Carrie Fry.

Favorite television show: Family Guy.

Favorite movie: Ted 2.

Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.

Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs.

Favorite food: Wings.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Texas.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.

Biggest influence: Lance Conner.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was 5-years-old.

What do you like most about wrestling: The toughness.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Pace and bounce.

Personal goals: Place at state.

Future plans: Join the military.

