Blue Demon Profile: Brodie Conner

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Parents: Lance Conner and Carrie Fry.
Favorite television show: Family Guy.
Favorite movie: Ted 2.
Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs.
Favorite food: Wings.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Texas.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.
Biggest influence: Lance Conner.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was 5-years-old.
What do you like most about wrestling: The toughness.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Pace and bounce.
Personal goals: Place at state.
Future plans: Join the military.
