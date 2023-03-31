Blue Demon Profile: Christopher McDonald

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Basketball and cross-country.
Parents: Eleanor and William McDonald.
Favorite television show: Outer Banks.
Favorite movie: Creed.
Favorite actor: Cillian Murphy.
Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Never failing a class.
Biggest influences: Todd Ratliff, Darren Hill and Jeff Beal.
When did you first get interested in track and field: In junior high.
What do you like most about track and field: It feels good to finish a hard practice.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Drink water and eat a good meal.
Personal goals: Run a 49-second 400.
Future plans: Undecided.
