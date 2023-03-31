Blue Demon Profile: Christopher McDonald

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Basketball and cross-country.

Parents: Eleanor and William McDonald.

Favorite television show: Outer Banks.

Favorite movie: Creed.

Favorite actor: Cillian Murphy.

Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Never failing a class.

Biggest influences: Todd Ratliff, Darren Hill and Jeff Beal.

When did you first get interested in track and field: In junior high.

What do you like most about track and field: It feels good to finish a hard practice.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Drink water and eat a good meal.

Personal goals: Run a 49-second 400.

Future plans: Undecided.

