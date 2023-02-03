Blue Demon Profile: Devin Kimball

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football.
Parents: Andrea and Randy Kimball.
Favorite television show: South Park.
Favorite movie: Southpaw.
Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.
Favorite college team: Oregon Ducks.
Favorite professional team: Seattle Seahawks.
Favorite athlete: Koby Bryant.
Favorite food: Nachos.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Oregon.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing high school.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In eighth grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: The adrenaline rush.
What do you do to get ready to wrestling: Throw the headphones on.
Personal goals: Qualify for the state tournament.
Future plans: Join the Iowa National Guard.
