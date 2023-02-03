Blue Demon Profile: Devin Kimball

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football.

Parents: Andrea and Randy Kimball.

Favorite television show: South Park.

Favorite movie: Southpaw.

Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.

Favorite college team: Oregon Ducks.

Favorite professional team: Seattle Seahawks.

Favorite athlete: Koby Bryant.

Favorite food: Nachos.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Oregon.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing high school.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In eighth grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: The adrenaline rush.

What do you do to get ready to wrestling: Throw the headphones on.

Personal goals: Qualify for the state tournament.

Future plans: Join the Iowa National Guard.

