Blue Demon Profile: Elijah Smith

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Cross-country and track.

Parents: Kelly and Michelle Smith.

Favorite television shows: The Grand Tour and Top Gear.

Favorite movie: Pacific Rim.

Favorite actress: Mandi Bagley.

Favorite professional team: Toronto Blue Jays.

Favorite college team: Vanderbilt Commodores.

Favorite athlete: Jose Bautista.

Favorite food: Hamburger.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing chemistry.

Biggest influences: My parents and Les Washington.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I started playing tee ball.

What do you like most about baseball: The team bonding.

What do you do to get ready to play: Get drinks.

Personal goals: To make bank and own a wakeboard boat.

Future plans: Attend Northwest Community College for powerline technology and become a lineman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you