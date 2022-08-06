Blue Demon Profile: Elijah Smith

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Cross-country and track.
Parents: Kelly and Michelle Smith.
Favorite television shows: The Grand Tour and Top Gear.
Favorite movie: Pacific Rim.
Favorite actress: Mandi Bagley.
Favorite professional team: Toronto Blue Jays.
Favorite college team: Vanderbilt Commodores.
Favorite athlete: Jose Bautista.
Favorite food: Hamburger.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing chemistry.
Biggest influences: My parents and Les Washington.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I started playing tee ball.
What do you like most about baseball: The team bonding.
What do you do to get ready to play: Get drinks.
Personal goals: To make bank and own a wakeboard boat.
Future plans: Attend Northwest Community College for powerline technology and become a lineman.
