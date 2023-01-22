Blue Demon Profile: Gage Oddo

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football, track, tennis and baseball.
Parents: Angie Nielson.
Favorite television show: Stranger Things.
Favorite movie: Wall-E.
Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.
Favorite college team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite professional team: Buffalo Bills.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan.
Favorite food: Corndogs.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere I can spend time with my family.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning academic all-district football honors.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In junior high.
What do you like most about wrestling: Getting my hand raised.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Play Enter Sandman by Metallica on repeat.
Personal goals: Qualify for state.
Future plans: Attend college and play football.
