Blue Demon Profile: Gage Oddo

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football, track, tennis and baseball.

Parents: Angie Nielson.

Favorite television show: Stranger Things.

Favorite movie: Wall-E.

Favorite actor: Denzel Washington.

Favorite college team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Favorite professional team: Buffalo Bills.

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan.

Favorite food: Corndogs.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere I can spend time with my family.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning academic all-district football honors.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In junior high.

What do you like most about wrestling: Getting my hand raised.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Play Enter Sandman by Metallica on repeat.

Personal goals: Qualify for state.

Future plans: Attend college and play football.

