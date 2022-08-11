Blue Demon Profile: Garin Grinstead

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Football, golf and basketball.
Parents: Sean and Jennifer Grinstead.
Favorite television shows: Outer Banks and Stranger Things.
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans.
Favorite professional team: Minnesota Timberwolves.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Rory McIlroy.
Favorite food: Mexican.
Favorite restaurant: Any Mexican restaurant.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in baseball: Whenever I could pick up a ball.
What do you like most about baseball: Bonding with my team.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Future plans: Attend Simpson College to play football and golf.
