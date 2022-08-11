Blue Demon Profile: Garin Grinstead

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football, golf and basketball.

Parents: Sean and Jennifer Grinstead.

Favorite television shows: Outer Banks and Stranger Things.

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans.

Favorite professional team: Minnesota Timberwolves.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Rory McIlroy.

Favorite food: Mexican.

Favorite restaurant: Any Mexican restaurant.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in baseball: Whenever I could pick up a ball.

What do you like most about baseball: Bonding with my team.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Future plans: Graduate college with a sports administration degree.

Future plans: Attend Simpson College to play football and golf.

