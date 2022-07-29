Blue Demon Profile: Jackson Pence

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football, basketball and golf.

Parents: Loren and Salli Pence.

Favorite television show: The King of Queens.

Favorite movie: Top Gun Maverick.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: New York Jets.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Izaiah Brockington.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Myrtle Beach.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was born.

What do you like most about baseball: Hanging out with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to play: Play catch.

Personal goals: Cover Iowa State sports.

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in journalism and mass communications.

