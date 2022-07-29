Blue Demon Profile: Jackson Pence

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Football, basketball and golf.
Parents: Loren and Salli Pence.
Favorite television show: The King of Queens.
Favorite movie: Top Gun Maverick.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: New York Jets.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Izaiah Brockington.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Myrtle Beach.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was born.
What do you like most about baseball: Hanging out with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to play: Play catch.
Personal goals: Cover Iowa State sports.
Future plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in journalism and mass communications.
