Blue Demon Profile: Justin Keller

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling:
Other activities: Football, National Honor Society and 4-H.
Parents: Jim and Lori Keller.
Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite athlete: Spencer Lee.
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers.
Favorite restaurant: Bubba Qs.
Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My grandparents.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In second grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: It's me vs. someone else.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Stay positive and keep moving.
Personal goals: Become a state placewinner and better myself in life.
Future plans: Get my degree in welding.
