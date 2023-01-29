Blue Demon Profile: Justin Keller

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling:

Other activities: Football, National Honor Society and 4-H.

Parents: Jim and Lori Keller.

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite athlete: Spencer Lee.

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers.

Favorite restaurant: Bubba Qs.

Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My grandparents.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In second grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: It's me vs. someone else.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Stay positive and keep moving.

Personal goals: Become a state placewinner and better myself in life.

Future plans: Get my degree in welding.

