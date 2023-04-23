Blue Demon profile: Landen Simpson

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Basketball, football and baseball.
Parents: Zach Simpson, Jennifer and Bob Sinnott.
Favorite television show: Two-and-a-half Men.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite movies: Anything with Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Speith.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite food: Ribs.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning academic all-district honors.
Biggest influence: Jordan Speith.
When did you first get interested in golf: When I was a baby.
What do you like most about golf: Playing with friends.
What do you to get ready to compete: Stretch.
Personal goals: Make it to state.
Future plans: Get a business degree from Simpson College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.