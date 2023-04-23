Blue Demon profile: Landen Simpson

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Basketball, football and baseball.

Parents: Zach Simpson, Jennifer and Bob Sinnott.

Favorite television show: Two-and-a-half Men.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite movies: Anything with Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Jordan Speith.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.

Favorite food: Ribs.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning academic all-district honors.

Biggest influence: Jordan Speith.

When did you first get interested in golf: When I was a baby.

What do you like most about golf: Playing with friends.

What do you to get ready to compete: Stretch.

Personal goals: Make it to state.

Future plans: Get a business degree from Simpson College.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you