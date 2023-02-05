Blue Demon Profile: Wyatt Stewart

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Parents: Travis and Heather Stewart.
Favorite television show: Pawn Stars.
Favorite movie: Cars.
Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite athlete: Carter Isley.
Favorite food: Chicken Wings.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll four times.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: Winning.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Calm myself down.
Personal goals: Earning 100 career wins and becoming a state placewinner.
Future plans: Serve in the National Guard and go to college for nuclear medicine.
