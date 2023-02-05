Blue Demon Profile: Wyatt Stewart

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Parents: Travis and Heather Stewart.

Favorite television show: Pawn Stars.

Favorite movie: Cars.

Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite athlete: Carter Isley.

Favorite food: Chicken Wings.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll four times.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: Winning.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Calm myself down.

Personal goals: Earning 100 career wins and becoming a state placewinner.

Future plans: Serve in the National Guard and go to college for nuclear medicine.

