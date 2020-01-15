Albia junior Blake Chance (11) passes to the wing while being guarded by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Aiden Yates on Tuesday night at EBF High School. Chance had 20 points for the second straight night as Albia, for the second straight night, won a thriller on the road edging EBF 53-51 on a pair of free throws by Jackson Pence with 7.4 seconds left. Chance, on Monday, hit the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to lift Albia past No. 1 Montezuma 58-55.