ALBIA — For a multitude of reasons, Monday night was the best opening night Robbie D’Amato has had in three seasons as Albia High School head baseball coach.
For the first time in four years, the Blue Demons opened the season on a winning note impressively rolling to a 12-1 win in five innings of South Central Conference rival Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The victory also avenged a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in last year’s Class 2A district quarterfinal, a game in which Albia led 4-1 at Ron Welsch Field heading through 4 1/2 innings before the Rockets rallied for the win, clinching the victory on a walk-off RBI single by Austin Johnson in the bottom of the seventh.
On Monday, Albia led 4-1 after one inning. That, however, was the just the start of a big night as Blue Demons took advantage of 10 walks from five different EBF pitchers, scoring three more times in the second inning and four more times in the third. Amazingly, the win gives Albia a winning record (1-0) for the first time in D’Amato’s tenure as head coach.
“I hope this is setting us off on the right foor,” D’Amato said. “The last couple of years, we’ve had slow starts before we start to figure things out by the end of the season. We’ve also had some pretty young teams. Having a more seasoned squad this year, not just with returning starters but older guys back who haven’t played baseball the past few years. It’s nice to have older guys around. Having that leadership is going to change things for us this year.”
While D’Amato is hopeful Monday’s opener is a sign of things to come for Albia baseball in 2020, Thomas Hallgren is hoping Monday’s result was something of an outlier for his EBF Rockets. Between the loss of 10 seniors and less time to prepare due to the coronavirus pandemic, EBF could reel back in the Blue Demons as returning ace pitcher Jared McCrea struggled with his command, walking the first three batters he faced before eventually being pulled in the second inning.
“We have to learn. Losing so many seniors hurt, but a lot of these guys on the field this season have played a lot of varsity baseball. They know what it takes,” Hallgren said. “You’ll have games like this in baseball. If things could go wrong for us, they went wrong. We have to learn from it. We have to grow from it. We can’t dwell on it.”
EBF (0-1) couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. Kalen Walker, who missed out on a chance to run down a pair of state track and field titles this spring in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, sprinted around the bases to open the game, driving a triple over the head of Jackson Pence in right field before scoring on McCrea’s RBI single.
Two batters into the season, EBF led 1-0.
“Baseball’s a funny game. Jackson has played a game in two or three years, so naturally the first ball of the season gets hit right to him,” D’Amato said. “It’s a ball that carried in the wind, he didn’t take a great route to it, but Jackson made some big catches after that. I loved how the boys bounced back after that.”
Tein Thiravong, who took the loss in last year’s 5-4 district tournament opener at EBF, bounced back in a big to open his junior season for Albia. Thiravong retired the next two Rocket hitters on strikeouts before forcing Johnson into an inning-ending groundout in the first meeting between the two since Johnson’s walk-off winning hit last July.
“I was really looking forward to this one. We just couldn’t quite finish them off last year,” Thiravong said. “They got a couple good hits to start the game, but I had confident if I made my pitches, my defense would make the plays behind me and we’d be fine as a team.”
Albia was more than fine by the end of the first inning. McCrea, who picked up win in relief last year in the postseason win over the Blue Demons, walked five of the 11 Albia batters he would face, allowing the first five Albia batters to reach with four scoring before the opening inning was over.
“Jared is such a good pitcher that I think, once he got frustrated he wasn’t sure what adjustments to make,” Hallgren said. “That’s a good lesson for him to learn. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll make those adjustments and be right the next time out.”
Once McCrea was pulled, Albia began to stretch the lead. Ashtin Brand drove in two of his three runs on a double to great Tanner Rea, the first EBF relief pitcher, in the second inning. Jameson Robertson added a two-out RBI single before the second inning was over, giving Albia a 7-1 lead.
“Once they got some distance from us, we’ve got five more games this week, so we had to start thinking long term,” Hallgren said. “We were trying to limit the other pitchers to about 25 pitches to make sure they’re available later in the week.”
EBF will be back in action for their home opener Tuesday night, hosting Colfax-Mingo on Senior Night. Albia, meanwhile, will test themselves against Martensdale-St. Mary’s, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, on Wednesday.