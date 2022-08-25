ALBIA — The opponents will be challenging once again this season for the Albia Blue Demons.
Playing in Class 2A, District 7, Albia will be going up against some of the best programs in central Iowa for the second straight year. West Marshall, Iowa Falls-Alden, Roland-Story and PCM racked up points and yards last year against the Blue Demons defense averaging over 51 points a game, handing Albia four district losses.
Heading into the 2022 season, Albia will have several key returning players hoping to turn the results around after going 1-8 last season. Aside from a 54-0 shutout of Central Lee, the Blue Demons struggled to keep teams from putting points on the board allowing an average of 34.3 points a game in the eight losses.
Justin Huber, entering his sixth season as Albia head football coach, sees a simple strategy to slow down opposing offenses. To keep teams off the scoreboard, the Blue Demons hope to keep the football out of the hands of the opponents.
“We are looking forward to continuing a balanced, ball-controlled offensive attack,” Huber said. “We are pleased to incorporate a new defensive system, by returning former defensive coordinator Chad Otdofer to the staff.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Albia returns eight players that caught at least one pass last season and three players that combined to rush for 1,122 yards and 13 of the 16 team’s 16 rushing touchdowns from last season. Justin Keller, a first-team all-district selection last season, steps back in at middle linebacker after leading Albia’s defense with 61 total tackles while also stepping into the role of quarterback as the Blue Demons look to replace last year’s senior signal-caller Garin Grinstead.
Wyatt Beckwith, who led Albia with 350 receiving yards and 477 kickoff return yards last season, returns for his junior campaign after earning first-team all-district and third-team all-state honors. Gage Oddo, the top rusher last season for the Blue Demons with 868 yards gained on 151 carries and 10 touchdowns, is also back for his senior campaign after earning honorable mention all-district honors. Paul Ballard will also be back as a returning starting lineman on both sides of the ball for his third straight year as a starter.
