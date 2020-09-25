ALBIA — Nearly 500 yards of offense were posted by the Albia Blue Demons at Iron Man Field, in the 106th meeting in the War on 34 with Chariton.
On the night of an Albia 47-21 victory, Blake Chance threw for nearly 300 yards before exiting the game with an apparent foot injury in the second half.
In the first quarter, Chance scrambled from Chariton defenders, turning what appeared to be a sure-sack for the Chargers into a touchdown pass for the Blue Demons. He found Austin Stanley in the end zone, for an eventful 2-yard pass.
Six minutes later, Chance connected with Nate Wynn for a massive 81-yard touchdown. A kick by David Fisher was good, putting Albia ahead 13-0 after the first quarter of play.
In the second half of the 106th meeting of the two teams, Albia would widen their lead with two big passes.
Nick Heffron hauled in both of those two touchdown throws from Chance, for 58 and 73 yards. Those scores put Albia up at the half by 27 points.
With 3:45 left in the third quarter, Chariton got on the board two-yard touchdown carry by Ryder McGee.
After being shutout in the third quarter, the Blue Demons would score thrice more in the fourth quarter. The junior Garin Grinstead, taking over for the injured Chance, connected with Wynn for a 15-yard pass.
Chariton would tally back-to-back scores next. A 15-yard pass, followed by a successful onside kick that turned into a 7-yard touchdown pass pulled the Chargers within 13 points.
That's as close as they would get, however. They attempted another onside kick, but the ball didn't go 10 yards. Albia's Gage Oddo scooped the ball up and ran in 45 yards for the touchdown.
A final dagger with two seconds left, Albia's Grinstead tossed the ball to Landon Simpson for a 35-yard pass to go up 47-21.
In a partial game, Chance completed 10 of 16 passes for 294 yards. Grinstead completed five of six passes for 132 yards.
The top targets for Albia were Heffron, who caught three for 192 yards, and Wynn, who had seven catches for 164 yards.
The Blue Demons tallied 70 rushing yards, led by Chaz Fee who had six carries for 26 yards.
Albia (2-3) faces a tough task next week with a trip to the third-ranked PCM Mustangs. Chariton (0-5) will search for their first win against Saydel at home next week.