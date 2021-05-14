EDDYVILLE — Griffin Greiner finds himself on quite the winning streak heading into the Iowa High School state track and field championships.
The Cardinal junior not only qualified in four events, but became the only area athlete on Thursday to win four individual district championships. Greiner followed up four straight wins three weeks earlier at the Bob Gerard Relays and four straight conference championship wins with victories at the Class 2A state qualifying meet in Eddyville in the boys 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes as well as the boys long jump.
Another 40-point effort for Greiner, who has won 12 straight events he has participated in. It's now up to the best male track and field athletes in Class 2A to end Greiner's winning streak with state championships on the line Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
"The open 400 was the race I was most excited about coming into the year. It was the race I made it to state in as a freshman," Greiner said. "I'm excited to see what I can do this year, especially after having last season cancelled due to COVID-19. I'd much rather be back out here competing that not be able to have the season at all."
Isaac Lett will join Greiner in the 200-meter dash at state after finishing second to his Cardinal teammate on Thursday in 23.5 seconds. Alexia McClure will represent the Comet girls in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.03, just 1.21 seconds behind Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore Lizzy Van Utrecht who joined Brooke Shafer, the district runner-up in the girls 400-meter hurdles and the Rocket 4x400 relay team.
The EBF boys qualified in a pair of state races on Thursday at Ike Ryan Field. Thane Alexander earned the runner-up berth in the 400-meter hurdles (56.96) while the Rockets ran to a runner-up finish in the sprint medley relay in 1:38.51.
Alexander was edged out in the 400-meter hurdles by C.J. Ratliff, the lone district champion for the Albia Blue Demons. Logan Stalzer qualified for Albia as the runner-up in the 400-meter dash, Ethan Stalzer snared a runner-up ticket to state in the 800-meter run while the 4x400 relay team returned to state as the district runner-up seeking to win the program's fifth state championship in the race.
The Davis County Mustangs will be well-represented at state in Class 2A. The Davis County boys qualified in seven different races while the Mustang girls qualified in five events.
Carson Shively picked up the win for the Mustangs in the 800-meter run, joining sophomore teammate Collin Batterson in qualifying for state. Kenny Cronin picked up a district title in the 1,600-meter run for Davis County and qualified second in the 3,200-meter run.
Carson Maeder will represent the Mustang boys in the 110 high hurdles after edging Van Buren County senior Lane Davis by .7 seconds (16.2-16.9). Davis County will also compete in the boys 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley relays, winning the sprint and distance district titles.
The Davis County girls will compete in five different events at state, including the 4x200 and sprint medley relays. Cadan VanLaningham edged out Pekin senior Sophie Wittrock in the 100-meter dash, picking up the district title and two state berths adding a trip to state in the 200-meter dash while Mustang teammate Kallie Greiner qualified in the girls' long jump, winning the district title reaching 16-feet even.
Wittrock will be one of several Pekin girls to compete at state after qualifying in Eddyville. The Panthers will compete in four relay races (4x200, 4x400, 4x800, distance medley) while Kerrigan Pope will compete in both the discus and shot put throws while Lauren Derscheid will run the 1,500 meters.
Pope picked up the district title for Pekin with a discus throw of 120 feet and one inch. Davis will be joined at state by Van Buren County teammate Tyler Stoltz, who qualified for the boys high jump reaching 6-2.
The Pekin boys picked up a pair of district titles, advancing with a win in the 4x800 relay. Brady Millikin edged Cronin in the 3,200-meter run before being edged out by Cronin in the 1,600 meters, earning the district runner-up ticket to state, while Brayden Sobaski will represent the Panthers in the boys' 400-meter dash.
Allison Casteel earned a district championship for the Centerville girls, qualifying for state in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 16.5 seconds. The Redettes also qualified as the district champion in the shuttle hurdle relay, qualifying for state in 1:09.93.
Brady Clark qualified for the Centerville boys, winning the district title in the discus with a throw of 148 feet and one inch. The Albia girls also qualified for state on Thursday in the 4x800 relay, finishing fourth in the district meet in 10:20.76.
In Class 3A, Fairfield teammates Anna Dunlap and Kelsey Pacha helped lead the Trojans to a runner-up finish at the state qualifying meet in Mount Pleasant with 119 points, 17 shy of Davenport Assumption. Dunlap and Pacha both qualified in the 100-low hurdles with Dunlap winning the district title in 15.71 seconds.
Pacha earned a trip to state in the girls long jump, finishing second to Keokuk senior Miracle Ailes with a leap of 16-7. Dunlap finished third in the 100-meter dash, qualifying for state by crossing the finish line in 13.05 seconds.
Carly Seeley picked up a district championship for the Fairfield girls in the 3,000-meter run, qualifying for state in 11:36.01. Mallory Lyon advanced to state for the Trojans in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing second in the district race in 1:12.11.
The Fairfield girls qualified for state in three different relay races. The Trojans finished as district runner-up in both the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays while advancing with one of the at-large berths in the sprint medley relay after finishing the district race in third place in 1:53.83.
Alex Forrest, Kaden Mickels, Kevin Kretz and Gavin Van Veen qualified for the Fairfield boys in the 4x800 meter relay, finishing third at districts in 8:23.55. Aiden Lyons also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, finishing fourth at districts in 23.29 seconds.
In Class 1A, the Moravia Mohawks will be represented in the boys portion of the state track meet in the 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relays. Logan Johnson also qualified for state for the Mohawks in the 400-meter hurdles, winning the district race at Mount Ayr in 59.29 seconds.
The Sigourney boys will be represented in the Class 1A portion of the state meet by Mason Moore, who qualified to run in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. The Sigourney girls will be represented by Kaylee Weber, who qualified for the Savages in the Class 1A shot put finishing as the district runner-up at WACO with a throw of 37 feet and 5.75 inches.