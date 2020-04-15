OTTUMWA – Jarrett Blunt knew months ago that he wouldn’t be picking up a baseball this season.
That didn’t make the cancelation of the 2020 season for Iowa Central Community College any less disappointing. While an ACL tear back in the fall was going to keep Blunt sidelined, being around his Triton teammates for a few more months was something the former Ottumwa High School ace pitcher was robbed of by the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s weird not being down at Ed Barbour Field watching my teammates play,” Blunt said. “I feel for my teammates, my guys. I wish more than anything I could be there watching them play.”
The next time Blunt steps on a diamond, he’ll be in a different uniform pitching in the shadow of the College World Series. Blunt will take his talents to the next level, signing with the University of Omaha Mavericks in Nebraska, right across the Missouri River from his home state.
“I want to thank everyone at Iowa Central for everything they have done for me over the past two years,” Blunt said. “I also want to thank my family and friends for all the continued support throughout my baseball career.
“I can’t wait to be a Mav.”
Blunt went 6-3 over 12 starts as a freshman for the Tritons, posting nine strikeouts per nine innings. Blunt finished what proved to be his only season on the mound at Iowa Central with 62 strikeouts against just 39 walks in 60-plus innings.
“The biggest on-field change for me was attacking the hitters,” Blunt said. “In college, compared to high school, the hitters are a lot more patient. They know the (strike) zone a lot better. For me to be more aggressive and use my pitching style to best serve me against those hitters is something I had to learn in the fall of my freshman year. Adjustments had to be made going from high school to college.”
Blunt emerged from a crowded pack of pitchers at the start of the season to became the Bulldogs’ ace during his senior season. In the summer of 2018, Blunt threw two no-hitters and earned first-team all-district honors in Class 4A, finishing 5-3 with a 1.94 ERA and 71 strikeouts.
Even in his final game in an OHS uniform, a substate loss to Des Moines East, Blunt shined. The Scarlets struck out 13 times and failed to draw a single walk.
“You have to have the mindset that the hitters are going to get tougher, but you also have to have the mindset that no one out on that field is better than you,” Blunt said. “The motto we had at Iowa Central is that you have to feel like you are the most mentally tough player in the nation. As a pitching staff at Iowa Central, we kind of carried ourselves like we were the most mentally tough pitching staff in the country.”
After finishing third in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with a 4.98 ERA, Iowa Central’s pitching staff had a regional-best 3.24 ERA while jumping into the top 20 of the NJCAA Division II national rankings with a 9-2-1 start. Blunt, however, could only share in the success from the sidelines after suffering his ACL tear back in the fall, an injury that might have also wiped out any opportunities to play baseball at a four-year school.
“There were a lot of schools that kind of dumped me at the time,” Blunt said.
Omaha, however, stuck with Blunt continuing to pursue the former Ottumwa ace. That dedication ultimately made Blunt’s choice to join the Mavericks very easy.
“It meant a lot that they believed in me that much through the injury and all the work I’ve had to put in just to get back on the field,” Blunt said. “They believe in my ability and my work ethic to come back and be just as good and even better than I was before.”
The cancelation of college athletic seasons will allow Blunt to have an extra year of eligibility without having to use a medical redshirt, something Blunt would have had to do prior to the coronavirus. Playing for the Mavericks will allow Blunt the opportunity to play at TD Ameritrade Park, where Omaha and Creighton have played in the past and where the College World Series will be held next June.
“To be able to play at that field will be amazing to get that experience,” Blunt said. “I know the direction the coaches are taking the program in. The goal is to win the Summit League, play in the (NCAA) regionals and give ourselves a chance at the end of the season to be in the College World Series. It’s awesome that opportunity is even a possibility for me now.”