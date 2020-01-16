DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls and boys bowling teams took their act on the road for one of the few times this season Thursday, but looked right at home against Des Moines North in a CIML Metro dual meet at Merle Hay Lanes.
The boys almost doubled up North, winning 3,237-1,784, and flirted with perfection in one of the Baker games.
Individually, the quartet of Garraty Richmond (455 series), Braydon Songer (445), Dawson Greene (444) and freshman Reiley Freeman (407) carried the Bulldogs to over a 2,000 pinfall.
The Bulldogs were even stronger in the Bakers, with the quintet of Freeman, Garrett, Songer, Richmond and Greene missing a perfect game by one pin in the third game. Four of the team’s Baker games were over 200.
Clayton Morris led Ottumwa’s junior varsity with a 396 series.
The girls defeated the Polar Bears 2,681-1,742, and were led by a strong set of individual games from McKinna Haines, who rolled 217 and 211 to lead the team with a 428 series. Jenny Goodman also rolled a 400 series, and had a 223 second game as part of her 401. Zoe Seamans had a 225 second game, almost 70 pins better than her first.
The Bulldogs built almost a 700-pin lead through the individual games, as Anna Wetrich (319), Randi O’Leary (265), Olivia Pilcher (317) and Seamans (383) rounded out the individuals.
“The girls bowled pretty good today on tough conditions for us,” Ottumwa girls coach Doug Techel said. “McKinna and Jenny had good individual games, and Zoe bounced back after a rough first game.”
Ottumwa’s Baker games “had zero intensity,” Techel said. The Bulldogs had a 203 opener, but none of the other four were within 31 pins of the first game.
Melanie Fischer led the junior varsity with a 356 series.
Ottumwa visits Marshalltown for a CIML crossover dual meet Thursday at Wayward Social.